Blue Ivy Carter Is Growing Up Fast
When two superstars strike up a romance, it's a big deal. It's not unusual for it to happen, after all, no one knows what it's like to be famous like another famous person — but it's not often that the partnership has a historical impact on the face of pop culture history. When Jay-Z and Beyoncé got together in 2000, fans may not have expected them to be together still decades later. Mr. and Mrs. Carter have built an empire, and while it hasn't always been easy (let's not forget Becky with the good hair) it has always been fruitful. The biggest jewels in their crown come in the shape of their kids: Rumi, Sir, and their eldest daughter, Blue Ivy.
While twins Sir and Rumi live a private life, Blue has been making her own money moves for years. From the moment she was born, it seemed like the eldest Carter sibling was destined to follow in her parent's footsteps and bust into the entertainment business. From winning awards when she was just 9 years old to performing on stage with her mom, Blue has never shied away from the spotlight like some other celebrity kids.
Though she's far away from being an adult, the young star has made quite an impression on her adoring fans. Blue Ivy Carter is proving to be just as talented as her famous parents — perhaps even more so! Let's take a look at just how far she's come.
Blue Ivy Carter made her musical debut when she was just 2 days old
Many children of celebrities end up trying to do the same thing as their parents. After all, they're usually well-connected to industry executives thanks to their parent's success. However, most kids tend to wait a little while before they get in on the action, unlike Blue Ivy Carter who made her musical debut when she was just 2 days old. Though it could be argued that Blue didn't have a clue what she was doing and therefore didn't exactly mastermind the operation, it set a precedent for her young life. Her dad, Jay-Z, used the sound of her crying on his 2012 single, "Glory."
The little one can be heard on the track, but it's her dad's lyrics that make her appearance even more special. Jay-Z rapped lines like "the most amazing feeling I feel, words can't explain the feeling for real." Little did the tot know at the time that it was just the beginning of her collaborations with her iconic parents.
Fans found Jay-Z's song to be the perfect introduction to Blue, not least because the rap was released shortly before her birth was announced. The famous couple followed up the drop of the song with a sweet statement confirming Blue's arrival, which read: "Her birth was emotional and extremely peaceful, we are in heaven."
She made her first VMA appearance at 2 when Jay-Z brought her on stage
For most kids, visiting their parents at work might include a trip to the office and a treat from the vending machine. Blue Ivy Carter really won the genetic lottery and has been getting used to being adored by big crowds ever since she was just a toddler. Fans are used to seeing her appear at award shows these days, but her first appearance made headlines for being such a sweet, poignant moment at the VMAs in 2014. Her mom, Beyoncé, was one of the performers that year, getting up on stage in a showstopping bejeweled bodysuit to sing a medley of her songs for the adoring crowd.
As if the performance wasn't already sensational enough, at the end, her husband Jay-Z came up on stage holding 2-year-old Blue in his arms. Together, they presented Beyoncé with the Michael Jackson Vanguard Award, which visibly moved the Destiny's Child star to tears. There wasn't a dry eye in the house when Blue said, "Good job, Mommy!" The gorgeous family moment ended with Beyoncé planting a kiss on her man, but it was more than sweet award-show fodder.
This glimpse of the Carter family life put Blue at the forefront of public consciousness. Fans absolutely adored her and were hungry for more. After all, what's better than getting a look at life behind closed celebrity doors?
She stepped into the rap game while she was still in pre-school
By 2017, Blue Ivy Carter had appeared on stages that other entertainers could only dream of. Having superstar parents is good for getting on the guest list, but something else popped up that year that proved Blue was here to stay and her public presence was only getting better. Jay-Z dropped his new album "4:44" on June 30, giving fans more than they bargained for. He may have tons of A-list stars to collaborate with, but at the top of his list was his daughter. On the bonus track titled "Blue's Freestyle / We Family," the little one rapped lines such as "never seen a ceiling in my whole life" — perhaps referring to how unstoppable she is.
The youngster's rap debut made waves among the fandom, who praised her performance and zest. Not only that, but the inclusion of his daughter in his work showed fans more of Jay-Z's fatherly side. Other tracks on the album referenced mistakes he had made in his marriage, such as the title track where the rapper spits: "I apologize, our love was one for the ages and I contained us." It proved that even Beyoncé and Jay-Z's glamorous life isn't always perfect.
Whether Blue will follow her father and release her own emotionally raw material remains to be seen, but something tells us that she won't shy away from important topics regardless of the backlash, just like her parents.
She won two major awards when she was 9
From the start, it seems that it was important to Beyoncé and Jay-Z to include their eldest child in their art. It makes sense, considering how much time and effort they pour into their craft, that they would want Blue Ivy Carter to feel as involved as possible wherever they could. What no one may have banked on is Blue becoming the youngest VMA winner in history at the age of 9, thanks to this unique working relationship.
In 2021, Blue scooped the award for Best Cinematography for her mom's song "Brown Skin Girl." She was credited as a writer on the project, which beat out competitors such as Billie Eilish, Foo Fighters, Justin Bieber, Lady Gaga, and Lorde. As well as singing on the track, Blue appeared in the music video alongside some of her mom's friends, including her former bandmate Kelly Rowland and model Naomi Campbell. Amazingly, this prestigious award wasn't even Blue's first major one of the year. Before scooping this crown, "Brown Skin Girl" won a coveted Grammy for Best Music Video. She was the second-youngest to ever win a Grammy, securing her place in the history books.
These incredible honors would be impressive on any grown-up's shelf, let alone a kid who hadn't even entered high school yet. We can only imagine how proud her parents are to see their child shine alongside them.
The family fought a legal battle so Blue Ivy could trademark her name in 2020
Every A-lister knows that the key to success is often turning your name into a brand. It's not always a smart idea to stay in one lane. If you have a brand, you can diversify and turn your name into a multi-million-dollar empire, just ask make-up mogul Kylie Jenner. From the moment their daughter was born, Jay-Z and Beyoncé knew there was a ring to Blue Ivy Carter. It's an unusual and marketable moniker, so it makes sense that they would try and trademark it for Blue's use later down the line. That being said, it's not always an easy process.
Beyoncé first tried to copyright the name back in 2017 but was met with resistance when an event planner named Veronica Morales asked for the star's bid to be rejected, as it sounded too similar to her own brand, the Blue Ivy Company. According to The Blast, Morales told officials she didn't believe the Carters would use the name for business purposes at all. A lengthy legal battle ensued, but Beyoncé emerged triumphant in 2020 when the courts sided with her, allowing her to move forward with her plans.
Although she hasn't done much with the trademark yet, her mom's power move means that the world is Blue Ivy's oyster when it comes to creating an empire of her own, no matter what that might look like.
Blue Ivy leveled up and became a staple on her mom's Renaissance tour
Her first decade on the planet was remarkable, but Blue Ivy Carter is far from done. In 2023, she burst onto the stage yet again, this time as a bonafide performer on her mom's "Renaissance" tour. Blue delighted fans with her dancing skills, with her mom Beyoncé taking to Instagram to share pictures of her daughter and tell her how proud she was of her. There's nothing quite like a mother's pride!
Queen Bey captioned the post, "My beautiful first born ... I'm so proud and thankful to be your mama. You bring us so much joy, my sweet angel." While her mom was bursting with adoration for her daughter's ability to pop it like it's hot, some of Beyoncé's fans were a little more critical of Blue's performance, giving the up-and-coming star a taste of how quickly the public can turn when you do something they don't like as much.
According to The New York Times, Blue read the unflattering comments on social media and although her mom was concerned, Blue simply took it on the chin and decided to up her game, opting to work harder and put on a better show. While it can't have been nice for Blue to feel like she wasn't doing a good job, her response was surprisingly mature and will put her in good stead for the future.
She stunned audiences with her grown-up look when she appeared on stage with her dad at the Grammys
In early 2024, Jay-Z was honored with the Dr. Dre Global Impact Award at the Grammys, marking a key moment in the rapper's career. He took to the stage to accept the accolade, bringing his daughter along for the ride. Twelve-year-old Blue Ivy Carter looked so grown up at the Grammys in a cream-colored gown, elegantly poised as she stood next to her father as he delivered his speech. Most 12-year-olds might still be running around in cartoon t-shirts, but Blue looked every inch the starlet with her goddess braids and clutch bag.
Even her father couldn't resist praising his daughter during his moment in the spotlight, joking with the audience that Blue used to use his Grammys as a sippy cup, before stating that she's "grown up and has her own Grammys" (via The Sun). Blue's stunning appearance wasn't lost on audiences watching at home, who flocked to X, formerly Twitter, to say how grown up she looked. One user tweeted a video of Blue chatting with singer Olivia Rodrigo, with the caption, "Not Blue Ivy having her own queue at the Grammys ... On a side note: the confidence she exudes! Truly Beyoncé's daughter."
This outing marked a turning point for Blue, who made it known that she was quickly growing into a true force in the entertainment industry who could stand on her own two feet.
Blue Ivy Carter is a bonafide fashion icon
While Jay-Z and Beyoncé are best known for their music, they don't play when it comes to fashion. Both of them have been hailed for their influential looks, with fans going crazy for everything from Bey's bejeweled 2015 Met Gala look to Jay-Z's sleek black suit at the 2024 Grammys. Their taste could be one of the many things they've passed on to their daughter, Blue Ivy Carter. Since her earliest days in the spotlight, Blue has turned up looking immaculate.
Her fashion expertise has only grown over the years. When she's busting moves with her mom on stage, she's dressed like a futuristic style icon. When she appeared alongside her dad at the Grammys, she looked like she wouldn't be out of place on the Vivienne Westwood runway. There seem to be no limits to Blue's style prowess. Even her casual style is more sophisticated than your run-of-the-mill pre-teen, as seen above when she attended the 2024 Super Bowl.
Blue rocked casual chic, wearing combat-style pants, blue Nike sneakers, and a football jacket. Blue Ivy's Super Bowl 2023 Look was also a smash hit, so she was simply continuing the trend. It's not a massive leap to assume that Blue will only turn into an even bigger style icon as she gets older. If nothing else, she'll always have her mom's closet to raid — and that has to be worth major cool points, and a huge amount of money!
She's moving in A-list social circles already
Considering just how famous her parents are, it's not surprising that Blue Ivy Carter is pretty well connected. A lot of us dream of being able to talk to our favorite celebrities, but to Blue, it's just another day in the life. She's not even an adult yet and she's been spotted hanging out with some of the biggest stars in the business. As we previously mentioned, Blue was spotted at the 2024 Grammys chatting away to "Vampire" hitmaker Olivia Rodrigo, but it doesn't end there.
Over the holidays in 2023, jaws dropped when Blue was spotted at the infamous Kardashian-Jenner Christmas Eve party. TikTok page KardashVideo shared a clip from the party where Blue can be seen in the background of the lavishly decorated shindig. Fans were quick to notice that A-listers such as Leonardo DiCaprio were also present, meaning that Blue travels in some seriously impressive social circles. Not only is it great to see Blue living her best life, but it's important to remember that when it comes to Hollywood, it's not what you know, it's who you know.
Of course, the Bey Hive is always elated to see Blue out and about, so many flocked to the comments section to say how mature and collected she looked in the video. According to The Sun, Blue is reportedly friends with North West, the eldest daughter of Kim Kardashian and her ex-husband, Kanye West.
She's set to take over one of the biggest empire's in the business
Blue Ivy Carter has had a charmed start in life, there's just no denying it. While she's taken to stardom remarkably well, no one knows what she'll do as she grows up. If she decides to take to the stage and continue making waves in the music business, she'll likely excel just like her parents. However, there's always the possibility that she might go in a totally different direction. Regardless of what the next few years look like, Blue is still heir to one of the biggest empires in the entertainment industry.
Her parents are worth an estimated $1.4 billion according to Forbes, thanks to their entrepreneurship. Beyoncé's stunning transformation from Destiny's Child star to business mastermind has seen her create everything from production companies and clothing lines. In 2024, she launched haircare line Cécred — and Blue wasn't left behind. In promotional shots for the brand taken as part of a cover shoot for Essence magazine, Beyoncé can be seen sitting down with her mom while she does Blue's hair. The sweet snap showed the generational excellence of this particular bloodline.
If her involvement on the "Renaissance" tour is anything to go by, Blue's involvement in her mom's business endeavors is only set to grow as the years turn by. If she wants it, it's all there waiting — and that's not taking into account her dad's businesses, either.