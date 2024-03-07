Blue Ivy Carter Is Growing Up Fast

When two superstars strike up a romance, it's a big deal. It's not unusual for it to happen, after all, no one knows what it's like to be famous like another famous person — but it's not often that the partnership has a historical impact on the face of pop culture history. When Jay-Z and Beyoncé got together in 2000, fans may not have expected them to be together still decades later. Mr. and Mrs. Carter have built an empire, and while it hasn't always been easy (let's not forget Becky with the good hair) it has always been fruitful. The biggest jewels in their crown come in the shape of their kids: Rumi, Sir, and their eldest daughter, Blue Ivy.

While twins Sir and Rumi live a private life, Blue has been making her own money moves for years. From the moment she was born, it seemed like the eldest Carter sibling was destined to follow in her parent's footsteps and bust into the entertainment business. From winning awards when she was just 9 years old to performing on stage with her mom, Blue has never shied away from the spotlight like some other celebrity kids.

Though she's far away from being an adult, the young star has made quite an impression on her adoring fans. Blue Ivy Carter is proving to be just as talented as her famous parents — perhaps even more so! Let's take a look at just how far she's come.