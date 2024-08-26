The Heartbreaking Reason You'll Never Find Donald Trump Drinking Or Smoking

Having had the sobriety message drummed into him by his brother, the former president does the same for other children. As he told Theo Von during the podcast, it's easier not to begin a drinking or drug habit than it is to quit one. The younger Trumps heard the admonitions a lot growing up, as well. A clip on X of an interview Donald and Melania Trump did with Larry King shows the young Barron Trump getting a pep talk from his dad. "I want all A's," Trump says. "And when you get older, what are you going to remember? No drugs, no alcohol, no cigarettes."

Advertisement

It's not yet known whether Barron, now a college student, has followed his dad's warning, but his older siblings haven't totally abstained. In 2019, when the family was involved in a lawsuit against Congress involving their financial records, Eric Trump joked about the lawmakers wanting to know "how many beers [sister] Tiffany [Trump] had on Friday afternoon in Georgetown" (per People).

Amazing Donald Trump Throwback with Barron: "No drugs. No alcohol. No cigarettes." pic.twitter.com/x9UbaibUrc — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) June 21, 2022

Donald Trump Jr. learned his uncle's lesson in time to avoid his fate. In his book "Triggered," as reported by the Daily Mail, the former first son confessed to being a binge drinker in college before realizing his "all-or-nothing personality" could lead him down a dangerous path, and quit entirely. "One thing about us Trumps is that we have plenty of willpower. I would come to find that it was easier for me to ignore alcohol than it was to try to control it," Don Jr. wrote. His father is surely glad to have his namesake follow his example. Trump's Diet Coke habit, on the other hand, is another story...

Advertisement