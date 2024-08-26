Melania Trump's Promise About Her New Memoir Raises One Major Question

Melania Trump is well known for judiciously using social media, so it was a shock on August 25, 2024, to see her post something new on both Instagram and X (formerly Twitter). Would the former model finally share her thoughts on President Biden's withdrawal from the race? Her worries over Kamala Harris facing off against her husband, Donald Trump? Her confirmation she will stay with son Barron Trump in New York while he attends college? Nope, the former first lady simply announced that her self-titled memoir, "Melania," is now available for pre-order on Amazon prior to its October 1 release date. "Our lives are shaped by our experiences, challenges, and achievements," she wrote. "For the first time, I share my journey with you, in my new memoir, Melania."

Naturally, the MAGA faithful were thrilled. Many assured her they had already ordered their copies, while others expressed their hopes of seeing the Trumps back in the White House soon. On the flip side, Meidas Touch editor Ron Filipkowski joked, "I'm not exactly sure yet how Melania's memoir is going to plagiarize Michelle Obama's, but I'm pretty sure it will in some way." Oddly, no one is asking the one big question about the book: What "challenges" will Melania write about? It's a given that the memoir will cover her modest childhood in Slovenia, her time in Washington, and maybe even the assassination attempt on the former president. But dare we hope Melania's journey will also include her husband's legal nightmares or his alleged affair with adult film star Stormy Daniels?

