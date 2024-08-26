Melania Trump's Promise About Her New Memoir Raises One Major Question
Melania Trump is well known for judiciously using social media, so it was a shock on August 25, 2024, to see her post something new on both Instagram and X (formerly Twitter). Would the former model finally share her thoughts on President Biden's withdrawal from the race? Her worries over Kamala Harris facing off against her husband, Donald Trump? Her confirmation she will stay with son Barron Trump in New York while he attends college? Nope, the former first lady simply announced that her self-titled memoir, "Melania," is now available for pre-order on Amazon prior to its October 1 release date. "Our lives are shaped by our experiences, challenges, and achievements," she wrote. "For the first time, I share my journey with you, in my new memoir, Melania."
Naturally, the MAGA faithful were thrilled. Many assured her they had already ordered their copies, while others expressed their hopes of seeing the Trumps back in the White House soon. On the flip side, Meidas Touch editor Ron Filipkowski joked, "I'm not exactly sure yet how Melania's memoir is going to plagiarize Michelle Obama's, but I'm pretty sure it will in some way." Oddly, no one is asking the one big question about the book: What "challenges" will Melania write about? It's a given that the memoir will cover her modest childhood in Slovenia, her time in Washington, and maybe even the assassination attempt on the former president. But dare we hope Melania's journey will also include her husband's legal nightmares or his alleged affair with adult film star Stormy Daniels?
'Melania' probably won't be another 'Spare'
Since stepping down from her first lady duties, Melania Trump has continued living her lavish life in the privacy and comfort of her Florida and Manhattan homes. Insiders claim that she and husband Donald Trump have agreed that if he's re-elected, she won't have to live in the White House full-time. Thus, it's doubtful Melania would risk dishing any real dirt. Her book may be the most anticipated release since Prince Harry's memoir, "Spare," but lest we forget, the Duke of Sussex had already departed royal life by the time he let loose with various blasts against the palace and his estranged older brother.
We reckon "Melania" will be little more than an inspirational tale of a small-town girl making her princess dreams come true. If Stormy Daniels or E. Jean Carroll are mentioned at all, the words "alleged" and "outrageous" will likely appear alongside them. The former model will probably have to discuss the January 6 insurrection on the Capitol as one of her "challenges," but don't expect Melania to criticize her husband's delayed response to the protesters, or express regret over her own public silence during the chaos. One prominent critic is also understandably skeptical about what the memoir will reveal.
Former White House advisor Stephanie Winston Wolkoff is herself the author of a juicy memoir, "Melania and Me." She greeted the news with a comment on X: "TIME will tell, but in the end, the TRUTH always prevails. The perception has been debunked and the deception is not an issue b/c the FACTS exist."