Barron Trump's College State Hints At Where Melania Will Be For Next 4 Years (Spoiler: Not With Donald)

By late-August, many college freshmen have already begun to embrace campus life, and Barron Trump will soon be among them. But the big question remains: Where? Donald Trump Jr.'s daughter, Kai Trump, has committed to the University of Miami for 2025, but Barron's plans are still a mystery. We're getting closer to the truth, however. In a recent interview with the New York Post, Donald Sr. revealed his youngest son is "all set in a certain school that's very good." He also confirmed the college is in New York, but wouldn't say which one; the official announcement will come "soon."

This doesn't narrow down the possibilities much; New York has more than 200 colleges and universities. But it's safe to say Barron won't be going to a community college, and probably not as far north as Buffalo as that might be too much of a climate shock for someone who's been living in South Florida for the last four years. Syracuse and Cornell would be top-notch choices, but the smart money is on the former first son's attending a New York City-based school, such as Columbia or New York University. In fact, the Post reports Trump "smiled" when NYU was mentioned.

A Manhattan college would also confirm the rumors his mother, Melania Trump, will transform herself into a new type of first lady if Donald is re-elected in November. Axios has reported Melania plans to spend most of her time in Florida and New York, going to D.C. only for official White House events.

