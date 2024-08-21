Barron Trump's College State Hints At Where Melania Will Be For Next 4 Years (Spoiler: Not With Donald)
By late-August, many college freshmen have already begun to embrace campus life, and Barron Trump will soon be among them. But the big question remains: Where? Donald Trump Jr.'s daughter, Kai Trump, has committed to the University of Miami for 2025, but Barron's plans are still a mystery. We're getting closer to the truth, however. In a recent interview with the New York Post, Donald Sr. revealed his youngest son is "all set in a certain school that's very good." He also confirmed the college is in New York, but wouldn't say which one; the official announcement will come "soon."
This doesn't narrow down the possibilities much; New York has more than 200 colleges and universities. But it's safe to say Barron won't be going to a community college, and probably not as far north as Buffalo as that might be too much of a climate shock for someone who's been living in South Florida for the last four years. Syracuse and Cornell would be top-notch choices, but the smart money is on the former first son's attending a New York City-based school, such as Columbia or New York University. In fact, the Post reports Trump "smiled" when NYU was mentioned.
A Manhattan college would also confirm the rumors his mother, Melania Trump, will transform herself into a new type of first lady if Donald is re-elected in November. Axios has reported Melania plans to spend most of her time in Florida and New York, going to D.C. only for official White House events.
Barron and Melania Trump are reportedly sticking together
Sure, the internet might go nuts over Barron Trump if he's spotted on the campus of NYU or hanging out in Greenwich Village. But attending college in Manhattan is a logical choice for him. Having grown up there, he'd have the comfort of being in familiar territory — not to mention knowing where all the good clubs are. No need to share a cramped dorm room with an annoying roommate when you can live in your own luxe Park Avenue apartment. New Yorkers are so used to seeing celebrities everywhere, they tend to leave them alone.
Plus, if mom Melania Trump goes through with her reported plans to stay in NYC, she'll be right there to help her son if he needs advice on choosing a major or a romantic partner. The two have always had a close relationship; Melania fiercely protected Barron's privacy during his childhood and White House years, bringing him out in public only when absolutely necessary. The arrangement would also help postpone the loneliness Melania may be feeling over Barron's becoming a young adult and leaving the nest one day. Her social circle is reportedly limited to family members, and her relationship with Donald Trump appears chilly; even Queen Elizabeth reportedly suspected the Trump marriage was more of an "arrangement" than a fairy-tale romance. Spending the next four years in Trump Tower with Barron close by sounds like an ideal situation for the reclusive former first lady.