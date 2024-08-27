Heartbreaking Details About Mariah Carey's Sister Alison

Legal battles aren't uncommon with famous families, and Alison Carey was at the heart of multiple disputes with her mother and sister. In 2020, The Sun reported that Alison sued her mother, Patricia Carey, for sexual abuse she was allegedly subjected to as a child. According to the article, court documents explained, " [The] Plaintiff has been diagnosed with post-traumatic stress disorder, anxiety and major depression, leading her to misuse both legal and illegal drugs in an attempt to suppress the horrific memories, and to undergo extensive professional counseling."

One year later, Alison sued her iconic sister, Mariah Carey for emotional distress regarding her memoir, "The Meaning of Mariah." Unfortunately, In Touch reported that Alison died before the lawsuit could be resolved, and the case never really gained traction after her initial complaint.

However, this recent legal turmoil wasn't the beginning of Alison's attempts to get justice in family-related situations. Back in 1994, Alison found herself battling for custody of her son, Michael, with her own mother. An "A Current Affair" report (via YouTube) from 1994, explains that Patricia reportedly failed to return Michael to his mother after a regularly scheduled visit, which prompted Alison to file a police report and accuse Patricia of kidnapping the young boy.

If you or anyone you know has been a victim of sexual assault, help is available. Visit the Rape, Abuse & Incest National Network website or contact RAINN's National Helpline at 1-800-656-HOPE (4673).