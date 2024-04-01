The Iconic Mariah Carey Song Her Kids Can't Stand

Grammy Award-winning superstar Mariah Carey may have a host of successful tracks, such as "Honey," "Hero," and "Obsessed," but there is one in particular that her kids, Monroe and Moroccan Cannon, cannot stand. That fateful ditty happens to be her holiday megahit, "All I Want For Christmas Is You." Recorded decades before they were born, the single continues to resonate with fans worldwide.

The masterpiece was initially produced in August 1994 before its release months later in October. "All I Want For Christmas Is You" was the lead single from Carey's "Merry Christmas," which remains one of the bestselling Christmas albums of all time. The infectious standout made Carey the first artist to have a No. 1 song on Billboard's Hot 100 in four different decades: the 1990s, the 2000s, the 2010s, and the 2020s, according to the RIAA. Even with the happy tune attracting massive popularity, her twins hilariously voiced their disdain for "All I Want For Christmas Is You" during a December 2023 social media video.