The Iconic Mariah Carey Song Her Kids Can't Stand
Grammy Award-winning superstar Mariah Carey may have a host of successful tracks, such as "Honey," "Hero," and "Obsessed," but there is one in particular that her kids, Monroe and Moroccan Cannon, cannot stand. That fateful ditty happens to be her holiday megahit, "All I Want For Christmas Is You." Recorded decades before they were born, the single continues to resonate with fans worldwide.
The masterpiece was initially produced in August 1994 before its release months later in October. "All I Want For Christmas Is You" was the lead single from Carey's "Merry Christmas," which remains one of the bestselling Christmas albums of all time. The infectious standout made Carey the first artist to have a No. 1 song on Billboard's Hot 100 in four different decades: the 1990s, the 2000s, the 2010s, and the 2020s, according to the RIAA. Even with the happy tune attracting massive popularity, her twins hilariously voiced their disdain for "All I Want For Christmas Is You" during a December 2023 social media video.
Carey's children teased her about her holiday tradition
Like clockwork, Mariah Carey, who may be a bit obsessed with Christmas, unthawed her catchy harmony for another holiday season in 2023. On Christmas Eve, the singer shared a video of herself dressed in a red sparkly jumpsuit trimmed in white fur. As she sat on the floor in front of a lit Christmas tree, her children and a friend of theirs joined Carey, jokingly pleading with her to refrain from singing her anthem. "Mom, please. We don't want to do this every time," Moroccan Cannon can be seen telling Carey. Daughter Monroe Cannon chimes in to agree before Carey tells the kiddos she wants to be festive. Moments later, she flexes her vocals, sending the children scattering.
Carey's son and daughter may have grown tired of this chart-topper by the end of 2023, but the musician had much to celebrate, as "All I Want for Christmas Is You" reached another milestone earlier that year. In April, it became Carey's first production to be inducted into the National Recording Registry. Such an accomplishment was a proud moment for the Butterfly MC Records founder, though others who shared Moroccan and Monroe's feelings tried to stop the melody from gaining further
The twins weren't the only ones who hated 'All I Want for Christmas Is You'
In November 2019, a Change.org petition was launched, hoping to ban the diamond-selling tune from radio and stores. According to the measure, organized by a man identified as Mark R., the piece was a nuisance and needed to be removed, plainly stating, "This petition asks the FCC and Columbia Records to enforce the banning of it from retail spaces and radio play." The plea sought 1,000 signatures and achieved 807, with the most recent ones being added in December 2023.
Ironically, that same month, a poll conducted by mobile phone company Huawei in Britain found more people who despised the cut. In fact, the survey crowned it the "most annoying Christmas song ever" made. Fortunately, the hostility has not swayed Mariah Carey's supporters, who continue to drive the joyful ballad up the charts year after year.