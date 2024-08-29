George Clooney Made It Clear Whose Side He Picked In The Angelina Jolie And Brad Pitt Feud

Of course, it shouldn't really come as a surprise that George Clooney sided with Brad Pitt over Angelina Jolie considering the two have known each other for such a long time. But Clooney and Pitt actually share a much stronger bond than what we've seen solely from their onscreen dynamic and public interactions over the years. When speaking with GQ in August 2024, to promote "Wolfs," the actors got candid about their IRL friendship and how they have supported each other through the highs and lows of their careers and eventful personal lives. At one point during their lively conversation, Clooney revealed that he frequently checks in on Pitt due to his ongoing and incredibly high-profile divorce.

As the "ER" alum confirmed, "Things get complicated in life and you always have to make sure everybody's okay." For his part, Pitt suggested that he has been leaning on his pal for support as he continues to navigate the split. In fact, out of everybody, his frequent co-star gives the most solid advice and is the most reliable too.

"George is probably the best at understanding, seeing the chessboard and the potential moves," Pitt explained, adding, "I'll call George on numerous occasions when things get bumpy." Jolie filed for divorce from her husband of two years in 2016. The celebrity couple shares six children, several of whom have since publicly distanced themselves from their famous father by dropping "Pitt" from their surnames.

