Melania's Rumored Advice For Vanessa Trump During Her Don Jr. Split Was So Brutal

The Trump family shares many traits, but three stand above the rest: Blond hair, weak chins, and infidelity. Former President Donald Trump and his eldest son, Donald Trump Jr., are truly the embodiment of the idiom that the apple doesn't fall very far from the tree. Donald cheated on his first wife, Ivana Trump, with Marla Maples, whom he later married. Their union didn't last, and along came Melania Trump, who's stuck by Donald's side through bucketloads of drama, which is mostly due to — you guessed it — his alleged cheating with an adult performer.

It makes sense, then, that Melania was the perfect person to give some much-needed advice to Vanessa Trump, who found out that her former husband, Donald Trump Jr, cheated on her with former "Celebrity Apprentice" contestant Aubrey O'Day in 2012. Vanessa reportedly approached Melania in 2018 to ask for some relationship advice in the hopes of saving her marriage, which, according to sources who spoke to People, was never quite the same after Jr.'s infidelity.

The former first lady was happy to provide some counsel to her daughter-in-law, but it wasn't exactly what one would expect, though it undoubtedly shone a light on how well Melania really knows the Trump men — whether intentionally or otherwise. Some might even say that Melania's advice to simply suck it up and get on with it was more than a little eyebrow-raising but there's no doubt that she was being brutally honest based on her own personal experience with Donald.

