Blake Lively And Leighton Meester's Rumored Feud, Explained

When looking for proof of a possible feud between Blake Lively and Leighton Meester, certain past interviews provide plenty of plausible evidence. In resurfaced clips posted to TikTok, it quickly becomes clear that the former co-stars might have been straight-up enemies. In one such video, Lively appears to compare Meester to a monkey while discussing how she would love to have her own pet monkey on the show, like Chuck Bass in the "Gossip Girl" books. "And then I got a few of them," Lively quipped, pointing to Meester in the process. She seemed to realize the error of her ways and immediately made it clear that she was joking but needless to say her colleague did not look amused.

While a little gaffe every once in a while is acceptable, in another resurfaced clip from the same interview, Lively seemingly takes another jab at Meester during a chat about how they measure up to their characters in the books. Meester suspected that she was a brunette on the show because the character of Blair Waldorf is described as having dark hair. Lively then interjects, "And everyone knows blondes are nicer." Some awkward laughs follow, then a deathly silence, with Meester giving Lively some serious side-eye.

An unnamed source also disclosed to Hollywood Life in 2011 that the co-leads had a big falling out over costumes. "Leighton's wardrobe budget was increased, and she started getting some amazing clothes that the other two girls were jealous of," the insider alleged. "Blake has the most success outside the show in feature films, so she was really annoyed about the wardrobe situation because she felt it was done behind her back."

