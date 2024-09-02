The Real Reason HGTV's Galey Alix Loves Renovating Houses

In April 2023, Galey Alix made her HGTV debut as host of "Home in a Heartbeat." On the series, the Florida native takes over a family's residence for the weekend, delivering a total home makeover within 72 hours. While she's definitely established herself as a competent renovator and designer, Alix has admitted that these aren't the things that fuel her.

"Design isn't my passion," she told Business Insider. "It's just the emotional high that I get out of it." The DIY designer began redesigning client homes after her personal renovations went viral online, with the projects becoming a part of Alix's ongoing mental health journey. Relegating the remodels to the weekends allowed Alix to maintain her full-time job as a Wall Street executive, but the quick-paced surprises have become a key part of her brand and a source of major joy.

"When you see [clients] walk into their house with their eyes closed and then they open their eyes, and the reaction is amazing," she said on "Today with Hoda & Jenna." "There's something so invigorating about knowing that something you just did made somebody's life better." It turns out that this joy was enough for Alix to make an entire home-renovating career out of it.

