Lady Louise's Big Decision Has Everyone Thinking Of Queen Elizabeth

A member of the royal family may be planning on having a similar career to the late Queen Elizabeth II's. Lady Louise Mountbatten-Windsor, one of Elizabeth's grandchildren, is reportedly interested in joining the military as the queen did before inheriting the crown. As a college student at St. Andrews University, Louise decided to join the Officers' Training Corps. A friend of hers told The Sun: "She talks about being very keen on a career in the military, serving the King and country. She is all about the Army Cadets and has fallen in love with it."

The University Officers' Training Corps (UOTC) is an organization with societies at many universities in the U.K., and the branch involving St. Andrews' students is the Tayforth UOTC. The UOTC website explains that joining the Army after graduating is not a requirement for UOTC members, but being a part of it should help students grow as people and learn skills that will be helpful no matter what career they choose to pursue. The UOTC also pays its members.

If Louise does pursue a military career after her time at school and in the UOTC, she would be the first woman of the British royal family to do so since Elizabeth. Before Elizabeth was queen, she enlisted in the Auxiliary Territorial Service.

