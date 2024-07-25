What College Is Like For Lady Louise

She might not be a working member of the royal family, but Lady Louise Windsor carries herself like a princess in every way. While she chose not to accept a royal title on her 18th birthday, the daughter of Prince Edward and Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh, has become increasingly popular since she stepped into the adult world.

With King Charles III's cancer diagnosis exposing the slimmed-down monarchy's vulnerability, some PR experts have pointed out that a youngin like Louise could be just what the monarchy needs to stay relevant during these troubling times. "As she [Louise] continues her university studies, her presence at royal engagements — albeit limited — suggests a careful introduction to public life, which is a strategic move," PR expert Renae Smith told Express.

Louise is one of the more relatable members of the royal family, thanks to some of the challenges she faced as a young child. Not only did Lady Louise have a very dramatic birth, but she was also diagnosed as a child with a rare health condition called esotropia and had to undergo surgery to correct her vision. Now that she's all grown up, she's attending the University of St. Andrews (where Prince William and Princess Catherine met and fell in love). Louise enrolled for a degree in English literature and started her studies in 2022. Here's everything we know about what the royal's life at university is really like.

