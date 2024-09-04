Finnegan Biden is President Joe Biden's second oldest grandchild, born to Hunter Biden and his first wife Kathleen Buhle in 2000. She is the couple's middle daughter (sister Naomi is older and Maisy is younger), and also has two young half-siblings through her father's subsequent relationships. President Biden has seven grandchildren total — the other two are via his late son Beau Biden — but Finnegan is the mysterious fashionista everyone wants to know about. Though she has popped up at various public events over the years — and on the campaign trail — Finnegan keeps a low profile in terms of social media. Unlike older sister Naomi Biden, she maintains no public Instagram account and does not easily offer up details about her personal life.

Still, there is enough information out there for us to have a decent idea of the luxurious life Finnegan Biden leads, which includes traveling the world and wearing designer clothes. Like many other famous political offspring, Finnegan — who is named in honor of President Biden's mother, whose maiden name was Finnegan — is highly educated. At the University of Pennsylvania, from which she graduated in 2021 with a degree in history concentrating in American studies, Finnegan garnered media coverage for fighting to extend a pass/fail deadline in 2020. Some might say Finnegan is well prepped to enter the political arena one day herself, should she so choose. But for now, she is busy doing her thing as an it-girl with a mysterious air and an eye for fashion. Here's a look inside Finnegan Biden's lavish life.

