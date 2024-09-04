Inside Finnegan Biden's Lavish Life
Finnegan Biden is President Joe Biden's second oldest grandchild, born to Hunter Biden and his first wife Kathleen Buhle in 2000. She is the couple's middle daughter (sister Naomi is older and Maisy is younger), and also has two young half-siblings through her father's subsequent relationships. President Biden has seven grandchildren total — the other two are via his late son Beau Biden — but Finnegan is the mysterious fashionista everyone wants to know about. Though she has popped up at various public events over the years — and on the campaign trail — Finnegan keeps a low profile in terms of social media. Unlike older sister Naomi Biden, she maintains no public Instagram account and does not easily offer up details about her personal life.
Still, there is enough information out there for us to have a decent idea of the luxurious life Finnegan Biden leads, which includes traveling the world and wearing designer clothes. Like many other famous political offspring, Finnegan — who is named in honor of President Biden's mother, whose maiden name was Finnegan — is highly educated. At the University of Pennsylvania, from which she graduated in 2021 with a degree in history concentrating in American studies, Finnegan garnered media coverage for fighting to extend a pass/fail deadline in 2020. Some might say Finnegan is well prepped to enter the political arena one day herself, should she so choose. But for now, she is busy doing her thing as an it-girl with a mysterious air and an eye for fashion. Here's a look inside Finnegan Biden's lavish life.
Finnegan Biden is a globetrotter who rubs elbows with the elite
There are many perks to being born into a famous, wealthy political family and travel is a big one. The opportunities for travel only increased once Joe Biden became Vice President, back when Finnegan Biden was 8. During his time as VP, President Biden brought Finnegan along on multiple official trips overseas, including to China in 2013 and to Germany in 2015. Predictably, Finnegan has continued to rub elbows with the world's elite in the years since her grandfather became President of the United States. For example, she and her younger sister Maisy were by the president's side when he attended a NATO dinner at the Prado Museum in Madrid, Spain, in 2022. There, they met Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, and other important world figures.
On that same trip, the Biden granddaughters visited a facility for Ukrainian refugees alongside first lady Jill Biden and Spain's Queen Letizia. In 2023, Finnegan was the only family member to join Jill in attending King Charles III's dramatic coronation, held at Westminster Abbey. The women were seated next to Ukraine's first lady Olena Zelenska and other state dignitaries. While in England, they spent time with both Catherine, Princess of Wales, and Akshata Murty, wife of then-Prime Minister Rishi Sunak. More recently, Finnegan joined her grandfather on a trip to Italy for the June 2024 meeting of the G7. It had to have been a nice distraction from the previous day's events, wherein Hunter Biden was convicted on felony gun charges.
Finnegan Biden is a fan of high-end fashion and fine dining
The Bidens may not have Bush or Clinton money, but President Joe Biden has built a sizable fortune for his family. Investopedia suggests he is already worth $10 million, so there is a fair chance Finnegan Biden will inherit at least some of that fortune (and any future earnings) one day. In the meantime, she is already living as grandly as one would expect of a granddaughter of a world leader worth millions. Finnegan's high-end fashions have garnered much attention — such as the specially-made Markarian dress and cape combo she wore to King Charles III's coronation in 2023. "Finnegan Biden Steals the Show at King Charles III's Coronation," declared Harper's Bazaar.
Since she works in New York City — reportedly for Mike Bloomberg, per her grandfather's comments in November 2021 — Finnegan has also taken advantage of the city's fashion scene. She was photographed at both The Ralph Lauren Fall/Winter 2022 fashion show at the Museum of Modern Art and the Ulla Johnson Autumn Winter 2023 Show at The Spiral, for example. She was accompanied by her older sister Naomi in both instances, much like she was at Jonathan Simkhai's show during 2023 Fashion Week. Beyond high-end clothing, Finnegan is known to enjoy luxurious dining as well. She has been photographed eating at multiple fancy restaurants, like Nobu's Malibu location and New York City's one-Michelin star restaurant Carbone.