Melania Trump Seems To Subtly Confirm Her Plans After Barron Leaves For College
Donald and Melania Trump made a life for themselves at Mar-a-Lago after Donald lost the 2020 election. However, there have been rumors and signs that Melania and Donald's marriage is on the rocks. No one ever knows what goes on behind the scenes in a marriage; but we do have a pretty good sign that Melania could be making a big move soon, and it may be tied to Barron Trump leaving for college.
New York City captivated my heart the moment I arrived, 28 years ago today. This electrifying town isn't just my home; it's a colorful canvas where dreams come alive. New York's iconic skyline and vibrant culture inspire me every day. pic.twitter.com/0Yd2mdGoH6
— MELANIA TRUMP (@MELANIATRUMP) August 27, 2024
On August 27, 2024, Melania posted a bird's eye view photo of New York City on X, formerly known as Twitter, and included the caption: "New York City captivated my heart the moment I arrived, 28 years ago today. This electrifying town isn't just my home; it's a colorful canvas where dreams come alive. New York's iconic skyline and vibrant culture inspire me every day."
So is the former first lady abandoning Donald in Florida and heading back to the Big Apple? She didn't say anything about moving in the post, which was unusual for Melania, who doesn't frequently use social media. But when you combine the cryptic New York City caption with Barron's college plans, it certainly make us think that the answer is yes.
Melania Trump reportedly wants to stay close with Barron at college
In 2024, Barron Trump graduated from a somewhat controversial high school in West Palm Beach, Florida while he lived with his parents at Mar-a-Lago. As of this writing, we don't yet know where exactly he'll be going to college, but Donald Trump confirmed to the New York Post that Barron will attend school in the state of New York. That fact seem to pretty much guarantee that Melania's going to be leaving Mar-a-Lago to be closer to her son since Melania and Barron have long had a close relationship.
"Melania's main job is taking care of Barron, and I think it's possible that she will follow him wherever he goes to school," a source told People in March 2024. "Melania is all about Barron and her family. She has always been family-oriented, and in addition to some of the charity work she has done, staying ahead of family issues is her priority."
If Melania does move back to New York City, she has some options on where to stay: Melania bought her own one-bedroom apartment in Trump Tower in 2016. There's also the massive penthouse where Donald, Melania, and Barron lived together before he was elected president. Which apartment Melania will be using if/when she moves back to New York, we don't yet know. Though given her longtime proclivity for privacy, we may be kept in the dark.