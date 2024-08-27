Melania Trump Seems To Subtly Confirm Her Plans After Barron Leaves For College

In 2024, Barron Trump graduated from a somewhat controversial high school in West Palm Beach, Florida while he lived with his parents at Mar-a-Lago. As of this writing, we don't yet know where exactly he'll be going to college, but Donald Trump confirmed to the New York Post that Barron will attend school in the state of New York. That fact seem to pretty much guarantee that Melania's going to be leaving Mar-a-Lago to be closer to her son since Melania and Barron have long had a close relationship.

"Melania's main job is taking care of Barron, and I think it's possible that she will follow him wherever he goes to school," a source told People in March 2024. "Melania is all about Barron and her family. She has always been family-oriented, and in addition to some of the charity work she has done, staying ahead of family issues is her priority."

If Melania does move back to New York City, she has some options on where to stay: Melania bought her own one-bedroom apartment in Trump Tower in 2016. There's also the massive penthouse where Donald, Melania, and Barron lived together before he was elected president. Which apartment Melania will be using if/when she moves back to New York, we don't yet know. Though given her longtime proclivity for privacy, we may be kept in the dark.

