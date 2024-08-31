Strange Things Everyone Ignores About Hallmark Alums Carlos & Alexa PenaVega's Marriage

As picture-perfect as their married life may seem, Hallmark alums Carlos and Alexa PenaVega will be the first to admit that their relationship hasn't been all sunshine and rainbows. From the stillbirth of their youngest daughter to navigating intimacy issues, the pair has endured their own share of struggles since tying the knot in 2014 and have worked tirelessly to keep their marriage alive and strong. While sharing the secret to their lasting union in an interview with Us Weekly, Alexa confessed that they would've given up on each other a long time ago if it wasn't for their commitment to honoring their wedding vows. "There was a time in our marriage where if we were not married, we would have broken up," Alexa told Us. "But that's the beauty of marriage. You just fight through it."

Advertisement

Speaking with People in 2022, Alexa revealed that she wasn't expecting to find love when she and Carlos first met at a bible study group in Los Angeles more than a decade ago. At the time, the "Spy Kids" star had just come out of a failed marriage after divorcing Sean Covel in 2012 and wasn't looking to date anyone, much less someone from the entertainment industry. And while the PenaVegas are constantly proclaiming their love for one another, their relationship is atypical in some pretty significant ways.