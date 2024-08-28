Kelly Monaco's Shock General Hospital Exit Has Fans Calling Out Hallmark's Cameron Mathison

It's not unusual for long-running shows to kill off main characters, but Kelly Monaco's recently announced exit from "General Hospital" has shocked many fans. Although fellow actress Lindsay Hartley briefly replaced her as Sam McCall on a few occasions in the past, Monaco has played her signature character for over two decades. Sources told Soap Opera Network that Monaco was equally shocked by the surprise announcement and wasn't part of the decision to nix McCall from the series.

Monaco has a very loyal fan base among "General Hospital" viewers, and many have come to her defense. One particularly passionate fan even started a Change.org petition to keep Monaco and her character in the series. According to the petition description: "Her departure would strip the show of its core, disorienting many longtime viewers who have followed her storylines for years." Fans being upset by this sudden change is no surprise, but some have directed their ire at a seemingly unlikely target: former Hallmark star Cameron Mathison. For example, one fan tweeted about the injustice (in their opinion) of Mathison still being part of the series in the wake of Monaco's exit.

Good morning fellow fans of America's least watched soap opera. Cameron Mathison has a job while Kelly Monaco does not. — ♈Cozy Eb♈ (@fem_magic) August 27, 2024

It may seem strange for fans to compare Mathison and Monaco, but it appears that the issue comes down to perceived chemistry; many fans haven't connected with Mathison's rendition of Drew Cain, which had led some to conclude that he doesn't deserve his spot in the series as much as Monaco.