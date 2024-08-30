The Cast Of Bridgerton And Their Real-Life Partners

Throughout Hollywood history, many co-stars have fallen for one another behind the scenes. Some "Bridgerton" stars can be added to that group. Take Bessie Carter and Sam Phillips, the pair who play Prudence Featherington and Lord Debling, respectively, on the hit Netflix series. While the two haven't publicly confirmed that they're in a relationship, all signs point to it. In 2023, the duo attended multiple events together, including the premiere of the play "A Little Life," which their co-star Luke Thompson acted in, as well as the premiere of the film "Wonka."

Advertisement

In 2024, the two were spotted off duty getting cozy and kissing, and that same year it was reported that the two had moved in together. Carter and Phillips have also posted Stories to Instagram in the past that would lead people to believe they're in a relationship.

If that is the case, we're inclined to believe Carter wasted no time telling Phillips how she felt. When asked by Screen Rant what her advice for "Bridgerton" characters Penelope and Colin would be, she said, "Be honest sooner. I mean, honestly, that's my motto for everything. I'm almost cripplingly honest. I would just always say how you feel and hope for the best."