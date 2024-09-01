Inside Hallmark Hunk Aaron O'Connell's Marriage With ANTM Alum Natalie Pack

What's more romantic than a reintroduction leading to love? That is what happened to Hallmark hunk Aaron O'Connell and former Miss California Natalie Pack. Pack, who was also a contestant on America's Next Top Model, did an interview with the designer of her wedding dress Galia Lahav to explain how they met.

"Five years ago I was briefly introduced to Aaron by a mutual friend during a Thirst Project Charity event," Pack said. "One year later, while I was in South Africa with the charity, that same friend reconnected us." With O'Connell's acting career and Pack's modeling one, she described using FaceTime to stay in touch since they both traveled a lot. (Something Pack didn't mention is that she also has some acting experience and appeared in the film "This is Our Christmas" with O'Connell, a project for which she was also the story editor.)

Pack then told Galia Lahav about the dog they share, a Vizsla named Fig, and told her side of the proposal story. True fans of O'Connell know that he was on Tyler Perry's show "The Haves and the Have Nots." In an interview from 2017 for his Hallmark movie "With Love, Christmas," O'Connell explained how Perry helped him pull off his proposal to Pack.

