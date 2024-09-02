Ben Affleck Can't Escape Plastic Surgery Rumors (And J.Lo Might Be To Blame)
Ben Affleck's appearance on "The Greatest Roast of All Time: Tom Brady" was confusing for two major reasons. Firstly, his "roast" was primarily centered around Brady's haters rather than the NFL star himself. Second, Affleck's appearance looked odd in a way that was hard to pin down. Still, people took to X, formerly known as Twitter, to speculate that the actor's altered look was the result of plastic surgeries and other cosmetic procedures. In fact, one commentator cautioned the "Gone Girl" star against getting anything further done if he wants to continue looking like himself. Furthermore, they believed that Affleck's supposed Botox on his forehead was incompatible with his smaller eyes. Meanwhile, another user theorized that the "Argo" director's consistently angry demeanor could be attributed to the restricted facial movement typically caused by the super popular injections.
An insider informed Life & Style magazine that Affleck had gone under the knife on the recommendation of his soon-to-be ex-wife, Jennifer Lopez. "If it wasn't for J. Lo, Ben would never get work done, but she convinced him that everybody in Hollywood does a little facial maintenance," they argued, adding, "Though Ben takes responsibility for agreeing to certain procedures, from now on, he says he wants to age gracefully." In a chat with InTouch Weekly, triple board-certified facial plastic and reconstructive surgeon Dr. Ramtin Kassir surmised that Affleck likely underwent a procedure to reduce the prominence of his crow's feet. To get to the bottom of the rumors, we consulted with an expert of our own.
An expert broke down Ben Affleck's transformation
In an exclusive chat with The List, Dr. Dennis Schimpf, a board certified South Carolina plastic surgeon, professed that Ben Affleck's stunning transformation could indeed be the result of several different cosmetic maintenance procedures. After looking at pictures of the Oscar winner through the years, the expert pointed to several noticeable changes: "His face has become longer and less round. He also appears to have less upper eyelid hooding. His midface/cheek area is more concave, with increased cheekbone prominence." However, Dr. Schimpf attributed these differences to weight loss, which may have been induced by the infamous Hollywood-favorite drug Ozempic. The expert suggested that Affleck may subsequently have got some facial fillers to make his features appear fuller as a result.
Notably, InTouch Weekly's expert, Dr. Ramtin Kassir, also listed weight loss and facial fillers as being among the potential reasons for the "Mallrats" star's drastically different appearance. Similar to numerous social media users, Dr. Schimpf also reckons Affleck gets regular Botox injections because his facial movement was gradually more restricted over the years, while his wrinkling had reduced. The expert posited that the actor may have had more cosmetic procedures to maintain his appearance, explaining, "I would also guess he gets lasers or chemical peels as his skin looks like it is in good shape despite his years of drinking and, at times, a hard lifestyle." Given all this, it seems plausible that Jennifer Lopez convinced him to get a few things done, but that may not be the case after all.
Jennifer Lopez has vehemently denied plastic surgery rumors
Jennifer Lopez hasn't been able to escape plastic surgery speculation throughout her decades working in the entertainment industry. However, the "Jenny From The Block" hitmaker has vociferously denied those rumors time and again. In 2013, she took to X to inform a plastic surgeon that she had never gone under the knife. Then, in a 2014 chat with Australian radio station 2DayFM, the singer confessed, "I'm terrified of anything like that," (via CapitalFM). Likewise, when she spoke to Elle in 2020, Lopez shut down claims that she even uses Botox.
The "On The Floor" songstress recalled how a dermatologist advised her to start getting the injections when she was just 23 years old because he spotted a line on her face, but the "Anaconda" star passed on the idea with zero hesitation. Unfortunately, the interview wasn't enough to convince people that Lopez's stunning transformation was all-natural. In 2021, she posted an Instagram video gushing about a J.Lo Beauty face mask that made her skin look ageless. However, commentators weren't buying the claim and chalked her appearance up to Botox.
Lopez responded to one of them directly, asserting, "LOL that's just my face!!! For the 500 millionth time... I have never done Botox or any other injectables or surgery!! Just sayin.'" The "Play" hitmaker also took the opportunity to shout out her brand and share a beauty secret in the process, quipping, "Try spending your time being more positive, kind and uplifting of others...don't spend your time trying to bring others down...that will keep you youthful and beautiful too!!!"