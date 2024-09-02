Ben Affleck Can't Escape Plastic Surgery Rumors (And J.Lo Might Be To Blame)

Ben Affleck's appearance on "The Greatest Roast of All Time: Tom Brady" was confusing for two major reasons. Firstly, his "roast" was primarily centered around Brady's haters rather than the NFL star himself. Second, Affleck's appearance looked odd in a way that was hard to pin down. Still, people took to X, formerly known as Twitter, to speculate that the actor's altered look was the result of plastic surgeries and other cosmetic procedures. In fact, one commentator cautioned the "Gone Girl" star against getting anything further done if he wants to continue looking like himself. Furthermore, they believed that Affleck's supposed Botox on his forehead was incompatible with his smaller eyes. Meanwhile, another user theorized that the "Argo" director's consistently angry demeanor could be attributed to the restricted facial movement typically caused by the super popular injections.

An insider informed Life & Style magazine that Affleck had gone under the knife on the recommendation of his soon-to-be ex-wife, Jennifer Lopez. "If it wasn't for J. Lo, Ben would never get work done, but she convinced him that everybody in Hollywood does a little facial maintenance," they argued, adding, "Though Ben takes responsibility for agreeing to certain procedures, from now on, he says he wants to age gracefully." In a chat with InTouch Weekly, triple board-certified facial plastic and reconstructive surgeon Dr. Ramtin Kassir surmised that Affleck likely underwent a procedure to reduce the prominence of his crow's feet. To get to the bottom of the rumors, we consulted with an expert of our own.

