Melania Trump's Ex-Aide Sets Match To Plastic Surgery Rumors In Tweet Spree Of FLOTUS' Old Photos

Melania Trump's upcoming memoir, simply titled "Melania," promises to treat readers to the "experiences, challenges, and achievements" in her "journey", as she explained on Instagram and X, formerly Twitter. At least one critic is skeptical the former first lady will be honest about her journey, however. Stephanie Winston Wolkoff, Melania's former White House aide, has been scoffing about the book ever since the announcement dropped. In a series of searing tweets on X, Wolkoff has accused her ex-friend of creating a misleading account of her life story which hides the truth about certain portions.

For instance, the former advisor resurfaced an old ad Melania made for Aflac when she was establishing herself as a model and actress. Wolkoff wondered whether "Melania" would include this quacked-up moment in the author's career. She also posted old photos which seem to contradict Trump's insistence of never having had plastic surgery. "A lot of people say I am using all the procedures for my face. I didn't do anything," she told GQ in 2016. Still, there's no denying Melania sported a softer look back in the days when she was a new arrival to America. Her eyes were wider, her nose broader, her cheeks less sculpted. By the time she married Donald Trump, the model had developed "the taut, plasticine squint that makes it look as if cameras are forever catching her a second before a sneeze," as GQ put it.

FORMER FLOTUS

Melanija Knavs

Melania Knauss

Melania Trump pic.twitter.com/4TGbA95P4c — Stephanie Winston Wolkoff (@SWinstonWolkoff) August 29, 2024

Wolkoff paints Melania as a calculating woman who has worked hard to create a flattering image of herself. "[She believes] that how things appeared mattered more than how they truly were," she wrote.