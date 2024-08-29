Melania Trump's Ex-Aide Sets Match To Plastic Surgery Rumors In Tweet Spree Of FLOTUS' Old Photos
Melania Trump's upcoming memoir, simply titled "Melania," promises to treat readers to the "experiences, challenges, and achievements" in her "journey", as she explained on Instagram and X, formerly Twitter. At least one critic is skeptical the former first lady will be honest about her journey, however. Stephanie Winston Wolkoff, Melania's former White House aide, has been scoffing about the book ever since the announcement dropped. In a series of searing tweets on X, Wolkoff has accused her ex-friend of creating a misleading account of her life story which hides the truth about certain portions.
For instance, the former advisor resurfaced an old ad Melania made for Aflac when she was establishing herself as a model and actress. Wolkoff wondered whether "Melania" would include this quacked-up moment in the author's career. She also posted old photos which seem to contradict Trump's insistence of never having had plastic surgery. "A lot of people say I am using all the procedures for my face. I didn't do anything," she told GQ in 2016. Still, there's no denying Melania sported a softer look back in the days when she was a new arrival to America. Her eyes were wider, her nose broader, her cheeks less sculpted. By the time she married Donald Trump, the model had developed "the taut, plasticine squint that makes it look as if cameras are forever catching her a second before a sneeze," as GQ put it.
Wolkoff paints Melania as a calculating woman who has worked hard to create a flattering image of herself. "[She believes] that how things appeared mattered more than how they truly were," she wrote.
Has Melania forgotten her roots?
While some might call Melania Trump's transformation inspirational — small-town Eastern European girl makes it to the White House — her former friend and aide Stephanie Winston Wolkoff begs to differ. Sharing an old photo of Melania reading Dr. Seuss's "Oh, the Places You'll Go!" to schoolchildren, Wolkoff suggested Melania was so focused on where she was going, that "she conveniently [forgot] where she came from."
Melania recently posted a photo of the view as seen from her Trump Tower condo, subtly suggesting she'll live in New York when her son Barron leaves for college. Wolkoff calls this a perfect metaphor for Melania's life. "Melania spent years and hours taking photographs of her view, inside her ivory tower, high up away from it all," she commented. "Nothing has changed except US, and that includes me! We've all gotten to know the true Melania Trump. A Trump is a Trump is a Trump."
The author of "Melania and Me" also claims her former friend used and then "bulldozed" her and others to achieve her goal of wealth and status. Not even her own husband was immune to her plans. "Melania needed Donald as much as he needed her," Wolkoff tweeted. "He made all her dreams of being a 'supermodel' come true." With a famous man on her arm who, um, might have assisted in achieving her current state of beauty, Melania was able to live the good life — and to write a book about it. (Readers who haven't been pinched by the economy her husband wants to fix can get a signed "collector's edition" for just $150, according to her website.)