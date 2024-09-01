Tragic Details About Anna Kournikova's Life

These days, Anna Kournikova is known for living a luxurious life. She is partnered up with someone equally successful — Latin pop star, Enrique Iglesias. Thus far, the couple have enjoyed their money by yachting, doing philanthropic work, and wearing a lot of bling. They have also purchased a $26 million mansion in Miami, as reported by Fox News.

Advertisement

Although Kournikova has experienced quite a bit of comfort in her adult life, that was not always the case. As a child, Kournikova grew up in the Soviet Union — meaning that she did not always have access to technology, television, or even ripe fruits. "Back then in the Soviet Union, we didn't have that much entertainment, especially for kids. Like, there was no video games. There wasn't even cellphones," the tennis star told Jimmy Fallon (via YouTube). "We had five channels on TV."

When Kournikova moved to Florida at the age of 9, her perspective changed. "It was such a shock, but I was literally a kid in a candy store," she told Fallon. "Because, you know, it's really cold always in Russia, and here I came to Florida, and I saw bananas and apples and everything. ... We would buy bananas, and they would be super super green ... and we would put them under the bed for them to be there for a month so they would become yellow."

Advertisement