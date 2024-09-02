Janet Jackson Reportedly Made Millions Off Her Divorce From Wissam Al Mana

Speaking to the New York Post, an insider revealed the reason for the end of Janet Jackson and Wissam Al Mana's marriage. "She loves to be in control," they dished. "She ceded that control [in marriage] and she was not happy about it." The "Rock With U" hitmaker desperately wanted to regain her own identity. Likewise, another source detailed to Page Six that, "She thought he had become too controlling during the pregnancy and she had already allowed him to dictate her appearance and even the way she performed at concerts." Janet honored his wishes by dressing conservatively while performing and even avoided sexually suggestive dance moves in her music videos.

However, those things had become a part of the "Together Again" songstress' brand, and she fretted that her fans may leave her behind if she changed things up too much. The confidant also claimed that Janet agreed to have a more toned-down wedding per Al Mana's wishes. Ultimately, though, the iconic performer only realized their marriage was beyond saving after her husband didn't care much when her mother, Katherine Jackson, claimed that she was getting abused by her nephew, Trent Lamar Jackson.

In a chat with People, Janet's brother, Steven Randall "Randy" Jackson, painted a dark picture of their relationship as it progressed. Randy divulged that his sister endured "verbal abuse and being [made to feel like] a prisoner in her own home." The former Jackson 5 member added, "No pregnant woman needs to go through being called a b**** every day."

