Janet Jackson Reportedly Made Millions Off Her Divorce From Wissam Al Mana
While attending a swanky hotel opening in Dubai, in April 2010, Janet Jackson bumped into billionaire Qatari businessman Wissam Al Mana. The pair sparked dating rumors later that same year after being spotted together on several occasions and Wissam confirmed their relationship in a November 2010 VMAN magazine interview, clarifying, "I don't date Janet Jackson. She is my girlfriend; there is a difference. She is a very special and talented woman who never ceases to amaze me," (via E! News). Wissam reportedly popped the question in 2012, and they wasted no time holding their nuptials. In 2013, the "All For You" hitmaker told Entertainment Tonight that they had tied the knot in a "quiet, private, and beautiful ceremony" the previous year. The happy couple continued to quietly thrive and welcomed their son, Eissa Al Mana, in January 2017.
But, in May, Jackson took to social media to confirm that her marriage to Wissam had ended after five years (via YouTube). Later, insiders informed the New York Post that the Grammy winner stood to gain a whopping $200 million from their split. Family members confirmed that Wissam and Jackson's prenuptial agreement declared that she would get $100 million from their divorce if their union lasted for five years. Furthermore, she was entitled to another $100 million if they welcomed a child during their marriage. A member of Jackson's family also made it clear that the timing of the divorce wasn't a cash grab. Rather, marriage just doesn't suit the iconic singer.
Wissam Al Mana reportedly dictated Janet Jackson's career choices
Speaking to the New York Post, an insider revealed the reason for the end of Janet Jackson and Wissam Al Mana's marriage. "She loves to be in control," they dished. "She ceded that control [in marriage] and she was not happy about it." The "Rock With U" hitmaker desperately wanted to regain her own identity. Likewise, another source detailed to Page Six that, "She thought he had become too controlling during the pregnancy and she had already allowed him to dictate her appearance and even the way she performed at concerts." Janet honored his wishes by dressing conservatively while performing and even avoided sexually suggestive dance moves in her music videos.
However, those things had become a part of the "Together Again" songstress' brand, and she fretted that her fans may leave her behind if she changed things up too much. The confidant also claimed that Janet agreed to have a more toned-down wedding per Al Mana's wishes. Ultimately, though, the iconic performer only realized their marriage was beyond saving after her husband didn't care much when her mother, Katherine Jackson, claimed that she was getting abused by her nephew, Trent Lamar Jackson.
In a chat with People, Janet's brother, Steven Randall "Randy" Jackson, painted a dark picture of their relationship as it progressed. Randy divulged that his sister endured "verbal abuse and being [made to feel like] a prisoner in her own home." The former Jackson 5 member added, "No pregnant woman needs to go through being called a b**** every day."
They were reportedly having issues co-parenting their son too
In 2018, Entertainment Tonight reported that Janet Jackson had to call the police to check on her son, Eissa Al Mana, while he was under her estranged husband, Wissam Al Mana's, care. Janet's brother, Randy Jackson, elaborated that the "Got 'til It's Gone" hitmaker was worried about Eissa because a scared nanny had let her know that Wissam was behaving uncharacteristically. However, police didn't find any cause for concern when they visited. In fact, a Los Angeles County Sheriff official admitted to The Blast that they couldn't really understand Janet's motivation for calling them in the first place.
Later, an insider explained to People that the Grammy winner and the businessman were having issues co-parenting. "During their marriage, Janet worked hard on adapting to Wissam's culture, but she found it challenging," the confidant disclosed, adding, "Now when they share custody, it's very difficult for Janet that Wissam has a completely different parenting approach than she does." According to an Entertainment Tonight source, the iconic star felt on edge when Eissa was over at his father's and vied for full custody.
Wissam wasn't best pleased with sharing a nanny with his former wife, since it could be seen as a conflict of interest given Janet pays her wages, but he was trying to be patient with the legal process. Given all this, it's unsurprising that Wissam isn't the ex Janet believed was The One for her. Still, the Jackson family's net worth could considerably increase from their split. Either way, it definitely won't end up as one of the many divorces that left celebs penniless because of Wissam's billionaire status.