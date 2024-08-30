The Real Reason Leah Remini And Husband Angelo Pagán Are Divorcing After 21 Years
Following in the footsteps of her BFF Jennifer Lopez and soon-to-be ex-husband Ben Affleck, Leah Remini and Angelo Pagán have officially called it quits after nearly three decades of partnership and 21 years of marriage. The "King of Queens" star and her longtime partner, who tied the knot back in 2003, shared the sad news of their separation in a joint statement posted on Remini's Instagram account on August 29, 2024. "After 28 years together and 21 years of marriage, we have decided to file for divorce," they confirmed. "This decision came after a lot of thought and care, and as hard as divorce is, we are approaching this with a positive outlook because we know it's what's best for us."
The couple also noted the reason behind their split, stressing there was no big drama involved. Like many couples, the "Leah Remini: It's All Relative" stars simply drifted apart in recent years. "To put it simply, we both changed, as people do, and we got used to playing roles that didn't fit us anymore," they explained. Remini and Pagán got married in Las Vegas after meeting seven years prior at a restaurant in Los Angeles, California.
They share one daughter, Sofia Bella, who was born in June 2004 and has grown up to be stunning, while Pagán is also a father to three sons — Angelo Jr., Alex, and Nico — from a previous relationship. Despite their divorce, Remini and Pagán vowed to continue their partnership moving forward. "Our bond is still strong — it's just evolved into something different," they clarified, adding that they're excited for their future collaborations.
Fans and friends alike were saddened by their shock split
Leah Remini and Angelo Pagán shocked Hollywood and beyond with the news of their separation. Following the couple's joint announcement, fans flocked to Remini's Instagram comments section to offer their sympathy and well-wishes. "This is the most human and mature way I've seen people dealing with divorce," one of the actor's friends wrote. "I hope the best for the both of you! Love you both!!" Another expressed their sadness over the news. "I can't like this post," the fan admitted alongside a crying face emoji. Meanwhile, even fellow celebrities like Remini's "Saved by the Bell" co-star Mario Lopez and Yvette Nicole Brown shared their devastated reactions. "Beautiful sentiment from two great friends who've loved each other greatly for the world to see," Brown commented, while Lopez simply wrote, "God bless you guys!"
As they navigate this new chapter, Remini and Pagán insist that they look back on their 28 years together with no regrets or bitterness whatsoever. Quite the opposite, in fact, as the pair noted in their joint statement that they don't consider the marriage a failure regardless of it culminating in a divorce. The former co-stars wanted to share their story with the world in the interests of transparency and to offer encouragement to those who may be going through similar situations. Remini and Pagán also vowed to continue sharing their authentic lives as co-parents and lifelong friends.