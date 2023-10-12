Leah Remini's Daughter Is All Grown Up And Stunning

Actor and former "The Talk" host Leah Remini has achieved many things in her life, but the accomplishment she may be most proud of is raising her daughter, Sofia Bella Pagán. Remini and her husband, fellow actor Angelo Pagán, welcomed Sofia on June 16, 2004. And with that, Remini entered a new chapter. "It just changes your whole life," she said to People three years later. "It just changes everything about you. It changes the way you think about things, the person you thought you were." And by all accounts, she loves those changes.

"We've raised a wonderful young woman, and I couldn't be prouder of her and us," Remini wrote in an Instagram post to her husband in July 2022. "We've done well, and our daughter is the most special proof of that." Motherhood has changed the "Second Act" actor, who would sacrifice everything for her kid. "You really don't realize, until you have a child, how much you can love another person. I literally can say I would die for this person," she said in a promotional video for "Leah Remini: It's All Relative."

The young woman who calls Leah Remini "mom" is all grown up and stunning. This is the story of Sofia Bella Pagán.