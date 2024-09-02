Meghan McCain Can't Stand Blake Lively And Ryan Reynolds

Right-wing political commentator Meghan McCain isn't exactly known for beating around the bush. McCain has had strong words for the royal family, and in August 2024, she took aim at Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds due to the behind-the-scenes drama surrounding "It Ends With Us." Of course, Lively has had her fair share of hard-to-forget controversial moments too, and now, we can add another to the list: The press tour for the Colleen Hoover adaptation, on which she served as both a producer and the lead. Lively not only found herself in hot water for allegedly feuding with Justin Baldoni, her co-star and the film's director, but the "Gossip Girl" breakout was also heavily criticized for how she promoted the movie, with some fans noting that it appeared she was trying to gloss over the fact that it's about domestic abuse. Lively's husband, Ryan Reynolds, was dragged into the drama when it emerged that, unbeknownst to Baldoni, he re-wrote a key scene for the film that made it into the final cut, as Entertainment Tonight confirmed.

McCain addressed the media mayhem on her "Citizen McCain" podcast, slamming Lively's promotion of "It Ends With Us" as tone deaf. "If you're taking on the responsibility of telling the story about a woman in a domestic violence situation, you have to be respectful that you're representing millions and millions of women and men who are victims of domestic violence," McCain said, admitting, "I was very surprised at some of her responses." She also pointed out the damage it's done to the actor's career, arguing, "[The way she handled the press tour has] certainly made me look at her a little differently."