Meghan McCain Can't Stand Blake Lively And Ryan Reynolds
Right-wing political commentator Meghan McCain isn't exactly known for beating around the bush. McCain has had strong words for the royal family, and in August 2024, she took aim at Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds due to the behind-the-scenes drama surrounding "It Ends With Us." Of course, Lively has had her fair share of hard-to-forget controversial moments too, and now, we can add another to the list: The press tour for the Colleen Hoover adaptation, on which she served as both a producer and the lead. Lively not only found herself in hot water for allegedly feuding with Justin Baldoni, her co-star and the film's director, but the "Gossip Girl" breakout was also heavily criticized for how she promoted the movie, with some fans noting that it appeared she was trying to gloss over the fact that it's about domestic abuse. Lively's husband, Ryan Reynolds, was dragged into the drama when it emerged that, unbeknownst to Baldoni, he re-wrote a key scene for the film that made it into the final cut, as Entertainment Tonight confirmed.
McCain addressed the media mayhem on her "Citizen McCain" podcast, slamming Lively's promotion of "It Ends With Us" as tone deaf. "If you're taking on the responsibility of telling the story about a woman in a domestic violence situation, you have to be respectful that you're representing millions and millions of women and men who are victims of domestic violence," McCain said, admitting, "I was very surprised at some of her responses." She also pointed out the damage it's done to the actor's career, arguing, "[The way she handled the press tour has] certainly made me look at her a little differently."
Meghan McCain has had enough of the celebrity couple
While diving into the Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds drama on her podcast, "Citizen McCain," Meghan McCain proposed that big industry names like them should get the same kind of media training that politicians are subjected to. She criticized the high-profile couple for being blinded by their privilege and glamorous lifestyle, citing it as a possible reason for why Lively told fans in one promotional clip for the film to "grab your friends and wear your florals" (via TikTok), to go watch a movie about domestic abuse. "I think that's very insensitive and very, quite frankly, strange," McCain asserted, suggesting, "I think that some humility and some research on what you're representing would be prudent."
Plenty of people agreed, with one X user posting, "She seems to be so tone deaf," while another remarked, "Big no, no! This movie is not a rom-com." As for McCain, she's getting bored with the media circus more generally too. "I'm also just f*****g sick of hearing about Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively. I feel like I hear about them all the time," the former "View" co-host complained. "I think that's a dangerous spot for any celebrity or any person in the public eye. I'm just sick of hearing about both of them."
It's worth noting that McCain is not the only one who feels this way. There's even a Reddit thread entitled simply: "I'm so tired of seeing Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds" where respondents acknowledged that they've been seeing far too much of the A-list couple lately, regardless of whether they were actively seeking them out.
The It Ends With Us cast and crew reportedly weren't fans of Lively either
Meghan McCain might not be the only celeb who can't stand Blake Lively. Rumor has it that some of the "It Ends With Us" cast and crew couldn't wait for filming to end so they could part ways with the actor. According to an inside source who spoke to the Daily Mail, the "Shallows" star wasn't all that pleasant to work with. "[She] wasn't mean — she was just so effortlessly rude," they alleged. Lively, much like her co-star Justin Baldoni, was very opinionated and frequently caused tension on set by pushing to have her way. The "Gossip Girl" alum was widely called out online for using the film to promote her alcohol and hair care lines instead of focusing her efforts on enhancing the film's message by providing domestic abuse survivors with the necessary resources and support too.
With the ever-evolving drama, Brandon Sklenar, who plays Atlas Corrigan in the movie, took to Instagram to address the rumors about the alleged issues behind the scenes. "Vilifying the women who put so much of their heart and soul into making this film because they believe so strongly in its message seems counterproductive and detracts from what this film is about," he declared in a lengthy post. "What may or may not have happened behind the scenes does not and hopefully should not detract from what our intentions were in making this film." Sklenar encouraged fans to think twice before engaging in the hate campaign and to spend their time engaging in creating positive change instead.
If you or someone you know is dealing with domestic abuse, you can call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1−800−799−7233. You can also find more information, resources, and support at their website.