Should Jonathan Scott & Zooey Deschanel Go Blond For Their Wedding? We Made It Happen

Fans have been buzzing with excitement about Jonathan Scott and Zooey Deschanel's wedding. A wedding planner told The List that Scott may have a leg up on the big -ay planning due to his background on HGTV and designing homes. However, the festivities may not be as grand as expected. Jonathan told People in May 2024, "We know that the most important thing for us is to be surrounded by our loved ones. And we're not planning to do a crazy, extravagant wedding. It's going to be pretty intimate." He went on to say that they may have a secondary celebration with their friends.

Advertisement

No matter the scale of the big event, one thing that we at The List can't help but wonder about is how Scott and Deschanel will be dressed up for the wedding. Will Deschanel's wedding dress be similar to ideas from The List's ultimate Scott-Deschanel wedding mood board? Will Scott and Deschanel's son Charlie really wear kilts, as the couple discussed with Entertainment Tonight?

And how will the couple style their hair? Any chance they will both go back to embracing blond hairstyles, as they have in the past? The team at Static Media did some photo editing to share what it would look like if Deschanel and Scott were both blond beauties.