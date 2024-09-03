Should Jonathan Scott & Zooey Deschanel Go Blond For Their Wedding? We Made It Happen
Fans have been buzzing with excitement about Jonathan Scott and Zooey Deschanel's wedding. A wedding planner told The List that Scott may have a leg up on the big -ay planning due to his background on HGTV and designing homes. However, the festivities may not be as grand as expected. Jonathan told People in May 2024, "We know that the most important thing for us is to be surrounded by our loved ones. And we're not planning to do a crazy, extravagant wedding. It's going to be pretty intimate." He went on to say that they may have a secondary celebration with their friends.
No matter the scale of the big event, one thing that we at The List can't help but wonder about is how Scott and Deschanel will be dressed up for the wedding. Will Deschanel's wedding dress be similar to ideas from The List's ultimate Scott-Deschanel wedding mood board? Will Scott and Deschanel's son Charlie really wear kilts, as the couple discussed with Entertainment Tonight?
And how will the couple style their hair? Any chance they will both go back to embracing blond hairstyles, as they have in the past? The team at Static Media did some photo editing to share what it would look like if Deschanel and Scott were both blond beauties.
Scott and Deschanel can rock any hair color
Look out, world — Barbie and Ken have some competition! The photo editing magic turns Jonathan Scott and Zooey Deschanel into real-life versions of everyone's favorite blond couple. Scott's blond locks in our photoshopped pic are brighter yellow than the blond he's had before, which was more of a gold shade. On Facebook in July 2024, Jonathan shared a throwback picture of his long blond hair with a laughing emoji and the caption, "This is me wondering if I should go back to blonde?"
As for Deschanel, her bright blue eyes are usually her most notable feature. Once her hair is edited blond, however, her tresses catch the eye more. Deschanel's stunning transformation includes multiple hairstyles and hair color shades. She was notably blond in her iconic Christmas movie "Elf," and on Instagram in March 2024, she shared some throwback photos from her blond days (though many of the snapshots looked to be more strawberry blond than our edited picture). In the caption, Deschanel said, "To all my fellow natural brunettes: did you also have a [blond] phase?? Is this universal???"
Although it's unknown what their wedding hair will be, Scott told People in April 2020 that Deschanel was his hair stylist during the COVID-19 quarantine. "She cut and colored my hair and did an incredible job," he said. "Better than I think the salon could do it." In that case, will we see hair transformations for the couple anytime soon?