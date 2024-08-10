Wedding Planner Tells Us Why Jonathan Scott Has Leg Up On Big Day Planning With Zooey Deschanel
Zooey Deschanel and Jonathan Scott haven't shared much on their wedding plans as of this writing. Scott even did some trolling when he shared a video on Instagram in April 2024 pretending the solar eclipse foiled his plans to give away wedding details. Curiosity got the best of us at The List, so we created a dreamy mood board for Deschanel and Scott's upcoming wedding. We also spoke to a wedding planner for some potential insight on the elusive big day — such as if Scott's time renovating houses for HGTV gives him a leg up over Deschanel when it comes to wedding planning and preparation.
Lisa Lafferty is a luxury event and wedding planner. While, like us, she couldn't guess exactly what the famous couple's wedding would be like, she stressed how special a wedding is when a couple's personal styles come together. "It's important for the couple's unique style to be integrated into the feeling of the day to make it feel authentic to who they are as a couple and the life they will be building together," Lafferty told us exclusively.
The event planning expert explained how interior design prowess like Scott has could be useful. "They're already one step ahead," Lafferty said of people with such expertise. "Knowing interior design allows them to understand which patterns work together, visualize potential space uses, make the best use of light, and stay informed about current trends and styles versus those that are outdated!"
It's likely that Deschanel and Scott's wedding won't be a huge event
We also asked luxury event and wedding planner Lisa Lafferty about the general vibe of what Zooey Deschanel and Jonathan Scott's wedding would be like. Lafferty figured it wouldn't be a big to-do.
"Given that Zooey and Jonathan's wedding plans have been kept under wraps, it might suggest they're planning a small, intimate celebration with simple decorations and a focus on close family and friends," Lafferty told us exclusively. That's not far off from our guess that Deschanel and Scott may decide to elope and goes along with something Scott said in an interview with Us Weekly from June 2024.
Speaking to that outlet at the time, Scott said they hoped to keep their wedding small. He also highlighted how the post-ceremony celebrations are what he's most looking forward to. "The ceremony and the pomp and circumstance, we'll get that out of the way, and then it's the reception," Scott told Us Weekly. "It's going to be a blast."
What might Deschanel's dress be like?
Much of Zooey Deschanel's style could be categorized in the "twee" hipster girl style. Curious about how that could tie into her wedding dress, we asked Lisa Lafferty what she thought. Lafferty pointed out how brides usually end up picking a dress nothing like what they initially envisioned. "That said, but based on my experience, brides with her hipster style often opt for vintage-inspired lace gowns or flowing bohemian designs," Lafferty continued. "They tend to prefer earthy tones and natural, wavy hair for their makeup rather than a very formal updo, creating a relaxed and effortlessly chic look that perfectly complements their style."
As for Jonathan Scott's wardrobe, he famously told Entertainment Tonight in March 2024 that wearing a kilt was his must-have for his and Deschanel's wedding. We asked Lafferty if a groom's choice of dress could affect what his bride wears. "Yes, a groom's style can influence a wedding dress, and many couples aim for a cohesive look that reflects their personalities," Lafferty said. "However, in my experience, both partners tend to meet in the middle to complement each other while still feeling comfortable and showcasing their own personal style preferences!" Fingers crossed that when Scott and Deschanel tie the knot, they give a little glimpse into what the special day was like after the fact.