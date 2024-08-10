Wedding Planner Tells Us Why Jonathan Scott Has Leg Up On Big Day Planning With Zooey Deschanel

Zooey Deschanel and Jonathan Scott haven't shared much on their wedding plans as of this writing. Scott even did some trolling when he shared a video on Instagram in April 2024 pretending the solar eclipse foiled his plans to give away wedding details. Curiosity got the best of us at The List, so we created a dreamy mood board for Deschanel and Scott's upcoming wedding. We also spoke to a wedding planner for some potential insight on the elusive big day — such as if Scott's time renovating houses for HGTV gives him a leg up over Deschanel when it comes to wedding planning and preparation.

Lisa Lafferty is a luxury event and wedding planner. While, like us, she couldn't guess exactly what the famous couple's wedding would be like, she stressed how special a wedding is when a couple's personal styles come together. "It's important for the couple's unique style to be integrated into the feeling of the day to make it feel authentic to who they are as a couple and the life they will be building together," Lafferty told us exclusively.

The event planning expert explained how interior design prowess like Scott has could be useful. "They're already one step ahead," Lafferty said of people with such expertise. "Knowing interior design allows them to understand which patterns work together, visualize potential space uses, make the best use of light, and stay informed about current trends and styles versus those that are outdated!"

