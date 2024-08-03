We Made The Ultimate Mood Board For Zooey Deschanel And Jonathan Scott's Wedding & It's So Dreamy
Perpetual it-girl Zooey Deschanel and "Property Brothers" star Jonathan Scott's upcoming nuptials are one of the most highly-anticipated celeb weddings of the moment. Despite living their lives in the spotlight, though, this power couple has been fairly tight-lipped about what we can expect when they say "I do." Of course, some of us have had our own ideas about what we'd love to see on this big day. After all, from "(500) Days of Summer" to Jess in "New Girl," Deschanel is the ultimate pixie dream girl, so she simply must have the ultimate dream wedding. We think our mood board for the occasion is the perfect fit for this oh-so-perfect Hollywood love story.
In an interview with Entertainment Tonight, Scott, who popped the question in August 2023, shared a little bit about what the pair has in mind for the day they become husband and wife. "Well, Zooey and I are gonna plan it ourselves, so yeah, we throw some pretty good parties," he explained. "... I think the main thing for us is to throw a wicked awesome party." So, while the couple may not have all of the details planned out, they know that a fun party is non-negotiable. As for those other details, they can leave it to us — we've got some ideas that we think will have these stars falling in love all over again.
A little old, a bit of new, lots of whimsy, and shades of blue
Both as individuals and as a couple, Zooey Deschanel and Jonathan Scott have distinct vibes. They are both creative and perfectly complement each other's style. Beyond building a beautiful life together, this duo has also built a house together in Los Angeles, which further solidifies this couple's personal style. Vintage-inspired with modern updates; classic with a bit of quirky; elegant with silliness is the quintessential Zooey and Jonathan aesthetic. Capturing their unmistakable vibe is important, but it's also important that, like any couple, they have a day that feels like the perfect celebration of their love.
As for their wedding philosophy, Scott told Entertainment Tonight that "the most important thing for us is to be surrounded by our loved ones. And we're not planning to do a crazy, extravagant wedding. It's going to be pretty intimate ... We will probably throw another party just for friends here locally." So, their day must be small, cozy, and simple. Summer is reportedly Deschanel's all-time favorite season, so it's only fitting that her big day should take place in the summertime. There's nothing more classic than a June wedding, and "classic" works for this couple. Our mood board, created by a Static Media photo editor, is all about capturing the perfect June wedding in the great outdoors surrounded by greenery with vintage elements and shades of blue.
The fashion will embrace tradition and have plenty of personality
Finding the perfect wedding dress is enough of a challenge for any bride. When you're considered a style icon, we can only imagine how much extra pressure is added to getting your look just right. Luckily, Zooey's style feels so unmistakable that it's easy to envision her perfect look. For her ceremony, we'd love to see Zooey in something whimsical and romantic. We can picture her in a long dress with dramatic sleeves and maybe some lace and intricate details. Her overall look should be pretty, delicate, and elegant with a touch of glam. For the reception, it would be great to see Deschanel change into something much more party-ready. Her reception dress should be short, flirty, and '60s-inspired — perhaps something sleeveless and mod.
As for Jonathan Scott's wedding day attire, that's one detail he's sure about. "Kilts. I'm Scottish," he told Entertainment Tonight. "I have to decide, am I gonna go traditional or am I gonna wear something under it? I don't know." Deschanel chimed in to jokingly add, "I hope you wear something under it." Surely Scott will prioritize his bride-to-be's happiness and a desire to avoid wardrobe malfunctions and wear something under his kilt. As for the kilt itself, a navy tartan paired with a solid matching jacket, vest, and tie would be the perfect choice to work with their wedding decor while still staying true to his roots.
The venue will be all about nature
The venue is one of the most important elements of any wedding, and it's a great place to start when planning. With a small wedding and plenty of resources, there are endless options for where Jonathan Scott and Zooey Deschanel's wedding venue could be. Of course, somewhere that's special to the couple is ideal. Wherever they choose, however, should have lots of lush greenery, trees, and plenty of privacy.
The ceremony, itself, should be small and simple, but the grandeur of their outdoor space can act as a focal point. Rather than attempting to hide from potential bad weather like we would normally see at an outdoor wedding, in Deschanel and Scott's case, embracing the rain will be part of embracing the outdoors. Either the couple should look for a venue with a gazebo or covered outdoor area, or they can opt for an elegant clear top wedding tent in case of rain.
After their big day has come and gone, Scott and Deschanel intend to have a bigger celebration in L.A. This celebration won't be their actual wedding, but it will allow them to have their small, intimate nuptials, while also being able to celebrate with a larger group. For this celebration, the couple should take advantage of their beautiful California home and have a backyard celebration in their own space.
The color scheme will reflect summertime
The main goal of Zooey Deschanel and Jonathan Scott's wedding color palette should be to reflect the colors of summer and blend seamlessly with their lush, green outdoor setting. Light blues, navy blues, shades of white, and lots of natural woods and greens will make up their palette. Deschanel and Scott are not afraid of color — as evidenced by the pink and mauve sapphires Scott mixed with diamonds on his bride's stunning engagement ring. Still, one look at the house Scott and Deschanel designed together shows that they don't let their love of color overwhelm their space. Their rooms have a lot of neutrals throughout with pops of color, which feels right to carry through to their big day.
When we think of Deschanel, one color, in particular, probably comes to mind: blue. Deschanel's blue eyes are one of her most defining physical features, and she often wears the color blue to complement them. For this reason, light blue shades will be peppered throughout her big day. There should also be plenty of navy to ground that light blue that feels so intrinsic to Zooey's own color scheme. Natural elements should have a lot to do with the color palette, so many different brown wood shades and different greens from leaves and nature will be at the core of their color scheme. Additionally, to deepen the palette and create a vintage feel, black and white photos should be incorporated throughout.
Florals are a major focal point
For a nature-centric, summer wedding, shades of green will always be part of the color palette thanks to the surrounding trees and foliage. A bouquet that is predominantly green from leaves and stems feels updated and fresh compared to a bouquet that's mostly comprised of flowers that are all curated to fit the color palette. For Zooey Deschanel's bouquet, as well as florals throughout the ceremony and reception, the greens will be just as important as the flowers. Round eucalyptus leaves, azalea leaves, and ornamental kale can all be used to bring different shades of green into the florals. In this case, there is no such thing as too many natural greens.
In addition to heavy greenery, pops of blue will be incorporated throughout the florals, and this can come in the form of all different shades. Light blues, dark blues, and even lavender shades are welcome, as are shades of white and cream. The florals, themselves, should be plentiful and all over the venue to give guests a cohesive, summertime feeling. Plus, when it comes to her "something blue," Deschanel's bouquet will have her covered.
A reception to remember
After the couple has said "I do" to each other, it's time for the party — an area in which Jonathan Scott and Zooey Deschanel apparently need no planning help. When it comes to the decor and the vibes, though, we know exactly the kind of night these two need to kick off their marriage. This party will be cozy, relaxed, and nature-centric with vintage, '60s-inspired elements.
Since the Deschanel-Scott nuptials will be small and intimate, we can picture the reception dinner taking place at one long wooden table or just a few smaller tables. There will be plenty of bistro lights and candlelight for a night under the stars or a perfectly rain-speckled clear tent. Silver and gold cutlery and candlesticks will pepper the table along with antique dishes, shades of white, and touches of blue toile. Lights and greenery will be the focal point into the wee hours of the night as the old American standards that Deschanel is a pro at singing along to play while the couple dances. And, while this event will surely be one that guests will be sad to say "goodnight" to, they'll all be back for yet another chance to celebrate Deschanel and Scott's love at their later L.A. reception. Now that's a dreamy celeb wedding to which we'd RSVP "yes."