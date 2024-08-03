We Made The Ultimate Mood Board For Zooey Deschanel And Jonathan Scott's Wedding & It's So Dreamy

Perpetual it-girl Zooey Deschanel and "Property Brothers" star Jonathan Scott's upcoming nuptials are one of the most highly-anticipated celeb weddings of the moment. Despite living their lives in the spotlight, though, this power couple has been fairly tight-lipped about what we can expect when they say "I do." Of course, some of us have had our own ideas about what we'd love to see on this big day. After all, from "(500) Days of Summer" to Jess in "New Girl," Deschanel is the ultimate pixie dream girl, so she simply must have the ultimate dream wedding. We think our mood board for the occasion is the perfect fit for this oh-so-perfect Hollywood love story.

Advertisement

In an interview with Entertainment Tonight, Scott, who popped the question in August 2023, shared a little bit about what the pair has in mind for the day they become husband and wife. "Well, Zooey and I are gonna plan it ourselves, so yeah, we throw some pretty good parties," he explained. "... I think the main thing for us is to throw a wicked awesome party." So, while the couple may not have all of the details planned out, they know that a fun party is non-negotiable. As for those other details, they can leave it to us — we've got some ideas that we think will have these stars falling in love all over again.