Trump Can Barely Hide His Thin-Skinned Insecurity Over 'Weird' Insults

The interesting thing about Donald Trump's signature ego is the various forms that it takes. There's the "you really like me" facet, which shows itself when Trump calls himself "your all time favorite president" or brags about the size of the crowds at his rallies. There's Trump's insecurity about his looks, which explains his obsession with his hair and his claim that he's better looking than his opponent, Vice President Kamala Harris. He also has a savior complex that emerges at moments such as Trump's interview with Dr. Phil McGraw where the divisive candidate opined that God saved him from assassination to ensure his victory in November.

Then there's the side that comes out whenever he's criticized. This thin-skinned portion of Trump's ego was on full display during his August 29 town hall speech in La Crosse, Michigan. Answering an audience member's question, the former president began defending himself against a now-famous comment. Weeks earlier, vice-presidential candidate Tim Walz had told "The Morning Joe Show" that Trump and his running mate JD Vance were "just weird" (per MSNBC). This seems to have bothered the former president quite a bit.

"They picked this guy. He is weird, right? I'm not weird," Trump told the Michigan crowd (via FOX 6 News Milwaukee). "He's — no, he's a weird guy, he's a weird dude. ... See, they come up with sound bites ... and one of the things is that JD [Vance] and I are weird. What, that guy is so straight, JD is, he's doing a great job, smart, top student, great guy, and he's not weird, and I'm not weird. I mean, we're a lot of things, [but] we're not weird. But that guy is weird, don't you think?"

