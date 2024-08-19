Donald Trump Accidentally Confirms His Biggest Insecurity Still Consumes Him

Donald Trump hopes to transform himself once again into the president come November 2024, but his methods are unorthodox, to say the least. Now that Vice President Kamala Harris has replaced the current commander-in-chief, Joe Biden, on the Democratic ticket, Trump has been forced to switch gears with his campaign strategy. No longer able to lean on the "too old for office" argument, he appears to be scrambling for different ways to undermine Harris. In doing so, however, the controversial politician unwittingly revealed an underlying insecurity about himself.

Knowing every vote counts in swing state Pennsylvania, Trump held a rally in Wilkes-Barre on August 17, 2024, before an adoring, MAGA cap-sporting crowd. He covered plenty of familiar ground, including the economy, the crime rate, and the "scam" of global warming (the rising oceans "will give you slightly more beachfront property," the former president claimed rather flippantly, per X, formerly known as Twitter). Then, Trump went on a rant against Harris that swerved off in a direction no one expected.

TIME magazine had just released its latest edition, featuring a sketched portrait of Harris with the coverline: "Her Moment." And, as seen in a tweet posted on X, he joked that the publication had to fall back on the artwork because the photos they took "didn't work out." Arguing against Harris supposedly being "a beautiful woman," the former "Apprentice" host retorted, "I say that I am much better-looking than her. I think I'm much better. Much better. I'm a better-looking person than Kamala."

