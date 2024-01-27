Musicians Who Told Donald Trump To Stop Playing Their Music At His Events

Music is an integral part of large gatherings like sporting events, festivals, and even political rallies, offering crowds much-needed entertainment in between on-stage events and providing an energizing sense of community and fun. Most musicians might consider themselves to have "made it" if their music becomes culturally relevant enough to be played at these events. But in Donald Trump's case, his music choices have landed him in hot water multiple times over the years.

In many cases, these artists don't realize that their music is being used on campaign rally playlists until it's brought to their attention through their management team or, often, social media. Trump has attempted to use a wide variety of music for his rallies, conventions, and other events, including songs by the Beatles, Eddy Grant, Rihanna, and the Village People.

But when you're a significant political figure like Donald Trump, putting together an event soundtrack isn't as simple as grouping a few songs in a Spotify playlist. In his case, his team has been served multiple cease-and-desist letters from over 30 artists who were unhappy with their music being used at events related to the divisive former president.