Relationship Expert Tells Us HGTV Star Alison Victoria's Secret To Spicy Bond With Brandt Andersen

HGTV star Alison Victoria has always been very private about her love life, rarely sharing details about it, especially following her split from ex-husband Luke Harding. However, it's not a secret that she has found new inspiration in her boyfriend, Brandt Andersen. The lovers, who aren't afraid to pack on the PDA — they shared a sweet kiss on the Daytime Emmys red carpet on June 7, 2024 — are mum when it comes to the details of their relationship. But Andersen shared that they "were friends first" before they started dating.

Advertisement

Nicole Haley, a dating and relationship coach, told The List that friendship can make a romantic relationship stronger (and spicier!). According to Haley, "friendship leads to a clear understanding of compatibility without the distraction of physical intimacy." When lovers are friends first, they are usually bonded by common interests and tend to communicate openly due to a lack of expectations.

However, Haley added that friendship rarely blossoms into romance, but when it does, it can bring the couple closer and keep the passion burning. "It can lead to a deeper emotional connection, creating a spicier relationship," Haley explained. "Because you know each other so well, inhibitions are lowered and you are able to relax into each other and your passions because you feel fully accepted and seen by one another. That level of intimacy is the foundation for a truly spicy relationship."

Advertisement