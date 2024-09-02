Relationship Expert Tells Us HGTV Star Alison Victoria's Secret To Spicy Bond With Brandt Andersen
HGTV star Alison Victoria has always been very private about her love life, rarely sharing details about it, especially following her split from ex-husband Luke Harding. However, it's not a secret that she has found new inspiration in her boyfriend, Brandt Andersen. The lovers, who aren't afraid to pack on the PDA — they shared a sweet kiss on the Daytime Emmys red carpet on June 7, 2024 — are mum when it comes to the details of their relationship. But Andersen shared that they "were friends first" before they started dating.
Nicole Haley, a dating and relationship coach, told The List that friendship can make a romantic relationship stronger (and spicier!). According to Haley, "friendship leads to a clear understanding of compatibility without the distraction of physical intimacy." When lovers are friends first, they are usually bonded by common interests and tend to communicate openly due to a lack of expectations.
However, Haley added that friendship rarely blossoms into romance, but when it does, it can bring the couple closer and keep the passion burning. "It can lead to a deeper emotional connection, creating a spicier relationship," Haley explained. "Because you know each other so well, inhibitions are lowered and you are able to relax into each other and your passions because you feel fully accepted and seen by one another. That level of intimacy is the foundation for a truly spicy relationship."
Alison Victoria's friendship with Brandt Andersen is probably stronger than her former marriage
Many relationships start as friendships, but the quality of theconnection may vary depending on distance. Alison Victoria admitted in an interview with A Drink With that she and ex-husband Luke Harding met on the dating site Match.com in 2011. She was in Las Vegas while he was in Chicago and they talked on the phone for a month before they met at a Chicago Cubs game.
In contrast, Victoria and her new beau seem to had been within close proximity for a while. The "Windy City Rehab" star told Us Weekly she didn't expect her friendship with Andersen would blossom into romance, but "surprises are good." Andersen added that they had a "very honest relationship." They also laugh, dance, and "have a great time all the time."
Weighing Victoria's friendship with her ex-husband and current lover, Haley said it's not as easy to establish a genuine friendship through dating apps and websites because those who connect using those platforms already have goals and expectations. The fast screening in matching potential partners denied them the opportunity for the "natural and slow evolution that characterizes most deep and lasting friendships," according to the expert. "And when it comes to creating a lasting partnership, a solid foundation of friendship enhances the quality of the connection," Haley concluded.
Alison Victoria's lovers are her biggest fans
Alison Victoria loves those who love her because both Brandt Andersen and her ex, Luke Harding, are her fans. She previously said that she married Harding because "he was the guy that was my biggest fan," according to Distractify. The HGTV host also added that the insurance agent was "super proud" of her.
At present, Andersen seems to have taken Harding's spot by being her No. 1 fan off-camera. However, Andersen, an activist and filmmaker, only started following her craft after they met, but he did so profusely. "As soon as we met, I binge-watched [her show] like crazy," he told Us Weekly. "Now, I'm like an expert on her show. She's amazing."
Victoria acknowledged her boyfriend's support and love when she made their relationship Instagram official on June 12, 2024, just five days after their PDA-packed red carpet debut. She shared a series of photos of them when they attended the 2024 Daytime Emmys on Instagram and included a quote from Persian poet Rumi that spoke volumes about their connection. "Set your life on fire. Seek those who fan your flames," the quote read. It appears that Victoria is also a fan of her man. She told Us Weekly that he's the "most amazing human" she has ever met and she's "proud to be next to him."