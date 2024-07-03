What We Know About HGTV Star Alison Victoria's Romance With Brandt Andersen

Even though Alison Victoria keeps her love life primarily away from HGTV cameras, with even her ex-boyfriend's million-dollar rescue staying behind-the-scenes, the renovator and her beau opened up about their budding romance in an interview with Us Weekly. "He is the most amazing human I've ever met," Victoria said. "I love that everybody already knew how amazing he was. And now I could just be so proud to be next to him."

Brandt Andersen provided some insight into the start of the love affair, explaining to the same outlet that he and Victoria were friends before their romantic relationship. "I have no friends who I laugh with like I did with her," he said. "It just became something more because we just love being with each other." Good times appear to be a staple for the duo, with this aspect of their relationship reflected in Victoria's first-ever mention of her boyfriend.

Fans were quick to connect Andersen to a client-created painting that caught Victoria's eye on an episode of "Ugliest House in America." "That looks like my boyfriend," Victoria said about the wild-eyed, messy-haired figure featured in the painting. "He's gonna hate me, but there you are... lover." By the end of the episode, after Victoria and host Retta humorously realized the boyfriend-look alike was actually a woman, the "Windy City Rehab" host was able to purchase the artwork from the homeowner. Overall, we're sure that Andersen and Victoria shared quite the laugh about the artwork shenanigans.

