Donald Trump Is Desperate To Talk About Ivanka On Campaign Trail But She Couldn't Care Less

Of all Donald Trump's kids, one has consistently stood out from the rest. Ivanka Trump has maintained her distance from the rhetoric and mud-slinging that's characteristic of her father, brothers, and sisters-in-law. Even during her four years as the president's advisor, the elder Trump daughter maintained a diplomatic air — a fact her dad pointed out during a recent campaign stop.

Appearing at a D.C.-based event sponsored by the conservative group Moms for Liberty, the former president addressed a question about working with his children (seen here on X, formerly Twitter). Trump admitted he probably wouldn't ask them to hold positions in a new administration because it would be "unfair to them." He went on to explain that Ivanka had given up her successful clothing and accessory line in order to join his team. "But she gave it up because she wanted to go," he said. "And she didn't want something like the United Nations secretary. I wanted her to do that. I said, you would be a great ambassador to the United Nations, United Nations secretary. There'd be nobody to compete with her. She may be my daughter, but nobody could have competed with her, with her rat-tat-tat." (He appeared to be confusing the positions of U.S. ambassador to the U.N. with the U.N. Secretary-General.)

But Ivanka, who appears to be done with politics for good, has said nothing about her father's claim — or about much else, for that matter. Her last Instagram post, from August 16, was a video in which she showed off her surfing technique at a man-made wave facility in California.