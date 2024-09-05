William & Kate's Secret Wedding Performance Proves The Royals Know How To Party
For the most part, William, Prince of Wales and Catherine, Princess of Wales' iconic wedding was a rather formal affair. Of course, that was expected since 1,900 guests, many of whom were world leaders, political dignitaries, and A-list celebrities, attended. However, although everything that typically happens during a royal wedding occurred during theirs, Prince William and Kate Middleton also decided to put their own spin on things by turning up the fun quotient. In royal biographer Robert Jobson's "Catherine, Princess of Wales," he shared that King Charles III's reception party for the royal couple was the place to be. It was a much smaller affair in comparison to the ceremony, with only about 300 guests present, which might be why William and Kate felt more comfortable letting loose and giving the performance of a lifetime as the night drew to a close.
As People reported, Jobson wrote, "They stood holding hands in the middle of the dance floor grinning, then suddenly the opening bars of the song 'You're the One That I Want' from the musical Grease came booming out." The royal expert continued, "William and Catherine then began dancing around, pointing at each other, and mouthing the words with the style of the lead characters Danny and Sandy." Needless to say that the attendees adored the little finale. In fact, they had a phenomenal time throughout the night, listening to Ellie Goulding and a live band performing smash hits and watching the Waleses cover The Beatles' "She Loves You."
Kate Middleton is reportedly much more fun in a private setting
According to People, William, Prince of Wales and Catherine, Princess of Wales out-partied all of their guests at King Charles III's reception party and only called it a night at 3 a.m. — notably after everyone else had left. The fun-filled night may seem strange to some, given Kate Middleton and Prince William's more reserved public personalities. However, that doesn't seem to be the case behind the scenes, as royal biographer Robert Jobson revealed on The Sun's "Royal Exclusive" show. Apparently, Kate was much livelier during their chat. According to Jobson, the Princess of Wales' authentic personality doesn't shine through during official interviews because she tends to choose her words more carefully.
Jobson explained, "The image that's presented is a bit of an enigma, I think, but she's a lot more fun." He added, "She laughs a lot and I think anybody who laughs a lot is obviously somebody who's got that sense of humor and someone's one with themselves, and I think she certainly is that." Although we have seen subtle glimpses of Kate's cheekier side, particularly when she's photographed playing sports with Prince William, it certainly seems to shine brighter when the beloved royal is among her family and friends.
The royal family has a Christmas tradition, whereby they all exchange silly, relatively inexpensive gifts on Christmas Eve. Kate jumped at the occasion and gave her brother-in-law, Prince Harry, a hilarious gag gift: A grow your own girlfriend kit. Somehow, the goofy present wasn't even one of the weirdest Christmas gifts the royals have given.
Prince William isn't afraid to let loose in public
William, Prince of Wales, celebrated his 42nd birthday in 2024 by attending Taylor Swift's The Eras Tour with his children, Prince George and Princess Charlotte. As the Grammy winner enthusiastically sang along to her smash hit "Shake It Off," William couldn't resist the energy and put his dad dance moves on full display (via X, formerly known as Twitter). Later, a source confirmed to Entertainment Tonight that Prince William felt absolutely no embarrassment knowing that millions watched him let loose. Instead, William was content knowing that his kids had a wonderful time at the concert. Weirdly enough, that wasn't even the first time that Swift coaxed William out of his shell.
Speaking on Apple Fitness+'s "Time To Walk" in 2021, the beloved royal thought back to the time that he sat beside the "Blank Space" hitmaker at a Centrepoint charity gala in 2013, and she urged him to join her on stage for a duet of Bon Jovi's "Livin' On A Prayer" with the band's lead singer, Jon Bon Jovi. As People reported at the time, the Prince of Wales admitted he couldn't quite believe he agreed to it, chalking it up to the world-conquering pop star's allure. As William hilariously acknowledged, "But, frankly, if Taylor Swift looks you in the eye, touches your arm, and says, 'Come with me ...' I got up like a puppy and went, 'Yeah, okay, that seems like a great idea. I'll follow you.'"