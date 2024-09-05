William & Kate's Secret Wedding Performance Proves The Royals Know How To Party

For the most part, William, Prince of Wales and Catherine, Princess of Wales' iconic wedding was a rather formal affair. Of course, that was expected since 1,900 guests, many of whom were world leaders, political dignitaries, and A-list celebrities, attended. However, although everything that typically happens during a royal wedding occurred during theirs, Prince William and Kate Middleton also decided to put their own spin on things by turning up the fun quotient. In royal biographer Robert Jobson's "Catherine, Princess of Wales," he shared that King Charles III's reception party for the royal couple was the place to be. It was a much smaller affair in comparison to the ceremony, with only about 300 guests present, which might be why William and Kate felt more comfortable letting loose and giving the performance of a lifetime as the night drew to a close.

As People reported, Jobson wrote, "They stood holding hands in the middle of the dance floor grinning, then suddenly the opening bars of the song 'You're the One That I Want' from the musical Grease came booming out." The royal expert continued, "William and Catherine then began dancing around, pointing at each other, and mouthing the words with the style of the lead characters Danny and Sandy." Needless to say that the attendees adored the little finale. In fact, they had a phenomenal time throughout the night, listening to Ellie Goulding and a live band performing smash hits and watching the Waleses cover The Beatles' "She Loves You."