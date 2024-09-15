Why Donald Trump Once Angrily Called Andy Cohen

Andy Cohen is no stranger to drama with other public figures, and he's spoken pretty candidly about some of his not-so-great moments with Donald Trump over the years. However, when the "Watch What Happens Live" host received an angry phone-call from the businessman-turned-politician, it had nothing to do with anything Cohen did. As it turns out, Teresa Giudice said something on Cohen's late night talk show that ruffled Trump's feathers. Taking to his SiriusXM radio show, "Andy Cohen Live," in July 2024, the executive producer of the "Real Housewives" franchise explained that during one episode of "WWHL," Giudice made a snarky comment about how much Trump was actually worth. More specifically, she referred to the former president as: "Broke" (via Reality Tea).

Advertisement

It's long been said that the Trump family isn't worth as much as many may think, but let's just say the businessman was less than thrilled by the comment. It's possible that Trump felt so strongly about it because he thought Giudice's previous stint on "The Celebrity Apprentice" and the fact that she'd spoken about being friendly with his family added credibility to the claims. Either way, he got on a call with Cohen, and as the king of Bravo recalled on "Andy Cohen Live," the conversation was a pretty intense one. "He was really p***ed [...] He was very, at the time, sensitive about people saying he was broke. That was a huge thing for him," Cohen recounted. Even so, the host made it clear to Trump that he wasn't the person to reach out to if he wanted a retraction (or an apology).

Advertisement