Details About Donald Trump's Strange History With Lady Gaga

To say Donald Trump and Lady Gaga have had some serious beef over the years would be a massive understatement. For that reason, it may come as a surprise that once upon a time, the 2024 presidential hopeful was a major fan of the iconic singer. Sure enough, though, Trump was a very vocal supporter of Gaga's — and even hinted that he may have played a key role in her success. The link between the unlikely duo goes all the way back to 2008. At the time, Gaga was just starting out. Nevertheless, organizers at Miss Universe wanted her on the show, and Trump, who owned the pageant at the time, agreed.

As the controversial politician later recounted in his 2011 book, "Time to Get Tough: Making America #1 Again," he was blown away by the performance. What's more, the following day Trump couldn't escape the buzz surrounding her. "Everybody was talking about how good Lady Gaga was — 'Who is she, where is she? She's going to be someone big, she's amazing!'" he recounted. Trump went on to muse that his influence sealed the deal for the "Poker Face" hitmaker's future career, positing, "She became a big star and maybe she became a star because I put her on the Miss Universe pageant."

The former "Apprentice" host continued, "It's very possible, who knows what would have happened without it, because she caused a sensation." Of course, Gaga went on to give a career-catapulting performance on "So You Think You Can Dance" not long after, but it's not unthinkable that her Miss Universe performance played a role in her getting booked on the hit show. Either way, there's no denying that Trump was invested from early on.

