The Terrifying Threats David And Victoria Beckham Once Received About Their Son Brooklyn

When you're as famous as David and Victoria Beckham, security has to be the number one priority — particularly when you're getting kidnapping threats immediately after welcoming your first child. In the 2023 Netflix series "Beckham," David opened up about the terrifying ordeal the couple faced shortly after their son Brooklyn's birth in 1999. "The moment [Brooklyn] came out, I all the sudden thought, 'How am I going to protect him? What am I going to do to protect him?'" the soccer star shared (via Glamour). He added, "I didn't want [Brooklyn] to come into this life at a time where I was going through what I was going through. But when there [were] kidnap threats, that's when it got scary." David even recalled refusing to sleep in bed with his wife after the birth, instead remaining against the door to make sure no one entered the room. Victoria elaborated on the scary time, sharing how worried she felt while looking after their son alone while David played soccer. Police became involved after the threats against Brooklyn, but no arrests were made.

The former Spice Girl also admitted in the docu-series that she didn't even feel safe attending David's games with Brooklyn, who's now all grown up, because of the abuse she received. The most bizarre part of all? The hate resulted from soccer fans who weren't happy with David's performance on the field. But, unfortunately, things didn't get any better after their second son, Romeo, came into the world.