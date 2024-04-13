David And Victoria Beckham's Son Brooklyn Is All Grown Up

Brooklyn Beckham has been famous since before he was born. His parents, after all, are David and Victoria Beckham; one of the most famous couples in the world, thanks to David's soccer stardom and Victoria's past as one of the Spice Girls. Brooklyn was born a few months before their 1999 wedding, a star-studded event that caused a history-making media sensation at the time. The tiny tot even served as his parents' ring bearer. In other words, he's grown up in front of the cameras, and it's only natural that he should seek to make a name for himself in the entertainment industry, just like his parents.

These days, though, Brooklyn — who has three siblings — is still trying to find his place. He's become an expert at generating headlines on his own, thanks to a string of high-profile relationships, and he's bounced around from possible career to possible career. "It's OK to be 25, 26, or even 30 and not know what you're doing yet," he told Bustle in 2022. "You know what I mean?"

Whether he ends up becoming a chef, a photographer, a model, an influencer, or some combination of all of the above (or none of them), one thing's for sure: Brooklyn Beckham is all grown up.