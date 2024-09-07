Your Guide To All Of The Kamala Harris Memes

For better or for worse, the 2024 US presidential election is largely influenced by memes. Donald Trump took to Truth Social, his social media platform of choice, to share a badly edited photo that portrayed him and his biggest supporters as superheroes. If that wasn't bad enough, the former president also posted AI-generated images that showed Taylor Swift supporting him when she has only ever had negative things to say about Trump. Needless to say, his attempt to appeal to the younger generation utterly failed, and the AI-generated images had Swifties demanding she take legal action. On the other hand, Trump's Democratic opponent Kamala Harris' campaign has been far more successful at getting Gen Z in her corner with several on-trend memes (via Instagram).

A poll conducted by USA Today and Suffolk University following the 2024 Democratic National Convention found that voters between 18 to 34 years had a strong preference for Harris in comparison to her controversial opponent. In fact, the survey discovered that the vice president had a lead of about 43% to 48%. Even so, Annie Wu Henry, a digital political strategist, warned the BBC that the emphasis on memes wasn't wise. "Her campaign shouldn't be focused on coconuts and context and unburdened and all of that," Henry argued, referencing some of Harris' most popular memes. "It should be focused on what she can do for the American people." But even with all its positives and negatives, the VP's campaign remains entertaining nonetheless because of all the memes it has inspired.

