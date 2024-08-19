Trump's AI-Generated Taylor Swift Support Has Swifties Demanding One Thing

Donald Trump seems to think he's flipped Taylor Swift from a political rival to a supporter. He posted a series of photos on his Truth Social page that make it seem like Swift and her fans are backing him in the upcoming presidential election, and he included the comment "I accept!"

The problem is that at least some of the pictures are AI-generated, plus some are specifically labeled satire. We're not entirely sure if Trump realized that or was trying to make a joke. Whatever the reason for sharing them, Swifties took notice. When it comes to this post about Swift — Trump has previously commented on Swift's looks and political leanings — a number of people thought it could and should land Trump in some legal hot water. "Using Taylor Swift['s] image for his political campaign could get him more than a cease & desist letter — it could literally bankrupt him," wrote one person.

Another said, "She should file a defamation lawsuit. This harms the reputation of Taylor Swift. She could also lose money via tickets to her concerts. I am sure she feels insulted, embarrassed and humiliated with these fake images. I know I would be." There are even those who think that Trump should expect to be soon hearing from Tree Paine, Swift's longtime publicist and fierce defender.

