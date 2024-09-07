Why Billy Baldwin Thinks Ex-Friend RFK Jr. Is Unrecognizable These Days

When Robert F. Kennedy Jr. announced that he'd be dropping out of the 2024 presidential race and subsequently endorsed Donald Trump, some were surprised, and some weren't. One can probably count Kennedy's longtime friend, renowned actor William (Billy) Baldwin among those who looked on in shock as Kennedy betrayed the Democratic values his family had honored for decades.

In his endorsement speech, Kennedy touched on his relationship with Trump and why he'd decided to back the former president. "We talked not about the things that separate us, because we don't agree on everything, but on the values and the issues that bind us together," Kennedy said at a rally in August (via Fox News 7) . "Don't you want a president who's going to get us out of the wars and who's going to rebuild the middle class in this country?" he added to loud cheers. Some might disagree that this is Trump's true goal, given the fact that he's previously promised tax cuts to the rich and has voiced plans to cut funding to Medicare and Social Security, something the Democrats have made clear will not happen if they're in the White House.

It's no surprise, then, that Baldwin took to X, formerly Twitter, to address Kennedy's endorsement of Trump and express his disappointment. He explained that, not only were they close friends once, but Kennedy used to be someone he looked up to. "I loved his politics. His speeches inspired me," Baldwin wrote. "Our kids were friends. We carpooled the kids to school for a few years." Now, Baldwin doesn't recognize the man who pledged his allegiance to Donald Trump. Baldwin explained that he always knew Kennedy dreamt of claiming the White House as his own, but his horror at Kennedy's decision to endorse Trump, someone the former Independent candidate had always loathed, was prevalent.