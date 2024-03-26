Who Is RFK Jr.'s Running Mate, Nicole Shanahan?

Robert F. Kennedy Jr., nephew of former President John F. Kennedy, is running as an independent candidate in the 2024 presidential election. At an event in Oakland, California, on March 26, RFK Jr. officially announced his running mate: Nicole Shanahan.

The announcement was preceded by a video shared on Instagram on March 18 in where he hinted at who he chose as his vice president, saying, "I can't tell you who it is right now, but I can tell you that I could not possibly have found a better partner for governing this country." At the time, he also said the news of his VP would "shake up the political establishment."

Shanahan hails from Oakland, where the announcement was made, and is an attorney and a philanthropist. The 38-year-old has not run for office before, but is a noted supporter of Kennedy Jr. and paid for Kennedy Jr.'s Super Bowl advertisement (which sparked controversy, because many in his family do not agree with all his beliefs).