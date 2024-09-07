The Most Expensive Outfits Christina Hall Has Ever Worn
Some of the most popular HGTV stars live extremely lavish lives, with former "Flip or Flop" star Christina Hall's television wealth shining through her pricey ensembles. Hall, who is a mother of three, has garnered a reputation for her stylish and mom-friendly fashion, with her daughter Taylor even raiding her closet in an episode of "Christina on the Coast." "Part of me is like, it's a compliment because I never would've taken clothes from my mom at your age," she told her daughter during the episode. "But at the same time, I promise we will find you replicas of what you're wearing that are off-brand" (via People).
While some of these fits might seem simple at first glance, it turns out that they're deceptively expensive, with the HGTV star often donning luxury brands. Other than this, the California native has worn some eye-catching outfits to special events and premieres, leading to some of Hall's best looks yet. If there's one thing Christina Hall's fits have in common, it's their exorbitant price tags.
Lounging beachside in Louis Vuitton
In an exclusive interview with The List, a lawyer estimated that Christina Hall's divorce from Josh Hall would cost her big, but that hasn't deterred the HGTV star from lounging beachside in a Louis Vuitton bathing suit in the wake of her divorce announcement. In August 2024, Hall shared a vacation photo on Instagram, posing on a balcony in a two-piece swimsuit with ocean waves and palm trees in the background. "This trip just hits different," she wrote, adding a white heart emoji.
The TV personality's Louis Vuitton bikini, which features a pattern of the brand's iconic monogram in a black and white color scheme, is estimated by The Daily Mail to cost around $1,000. The photo also shows Hall decked out in some extravagant jewelry, adding to her outfit's price tag. In addition to her classic Tom Ford sunglasses, which retail for $415, the "Christina in the Country" star is also wearing a $14,200 Juste un Clou bracelet and what appears to be a $4,750 LOVE bracelet, both from Cartier. Without even counting the rings on her fingers, which are too small to identify, Hall's beachside outfit truly costs a fortune.
Summering in a turquoise mini
Though Christina Hall might be living her best life following the announcement of her 2024 divorce, the HGTV star's experience with pricey ensembles stretches across her career. In July 2022, the interior designer donned a turquoise mini dress for a summer wedding, with stylist Nikki Aguilar sharing the look on Instagram. "The glam, the hair.... The FIT," Aguilar captioned the video, adding a handful of emojis.
Hall's Retrofête-brand cocktail dress, which features ombre coloring alongside feather and sequin detailing, originally retailed for a notable $798. The TV personality paired the gown with a pair of bronzy blush-colored Saint Laurent heels, which sold for $416. She rounded out the look with several pieces of jewelry, including what appears to be a silver Clash de Cartier bracelet, priced at $10,900, and a white-gold LOVE ring from Cartier, priced at $2,080. In this way, Hall's summer look is fun and flirty while also being considerably expensive.
Sporting leather and Dior
While Christina Hall has worn some questionable outfits on her HGTV shows, she's also sported some stylish and subtly expensive looks. On Season 6 Episode 6 of "Christina on the Coast," Christina travels with her then-husband, Josh Hall, to check out a potential property for a client. While the TV host appears casually fashionable in jeans, a leather jacket, and boots, the outfit actually ranks as one of her most expensive.
For one, the Doma-brand leather jacket that Hall wore retails for $635, while the faux leather tank top is priced at $89. The HGTV star really went all out with her footwear, though, as her Dior-brand boots cost $1,650. As always, Hall really knows how to accessorize expensively, wearing what appears to be more Cartier jewelry. Among the gold LOVE bracelet and the Tom Ford sunglasses that she paired with her Louboutin bikini, the HGTV star sported $7,200 white-gold Juste un Clou earrings, a $12,700 white-gold, diamond-studded LOVE bracelet, and a $2,080 white-gold LOVE ring. Though Christina's outfit appears cool and casual at first glance, it could actually be used to pay quite a few months of rent.
Matching in dual Louboutin
Christina Hall's affinity for luxury brands doesn't stop there, as the next entry on the list of her most expensive outfits features Louboutin items. The realtor stepped out in style during a client visit on Season 6 Episode 7 of "Christina on the Coast," pairing up with designer James Bender to visit the episode's homeowners at their Southern California abode. In classic Christina fashion, the HGTV star combined jeans with heels, but this simple pairing had a hefty price tag.
While her gray-toned jeans from Rag & Bone originally retailed for $255, her spiky Christian Louboutin heels are listed for $1,195. Her matching handbag, a similarly spiky leather purse with a pattern of the brand's monogram, is similarly priced at $1,125. With these black and red Louboutin items, Hall rounded out her outfit with a black bodysuit, sold by Skims for $60, and a tiered fur jacket, potentially from Bianca Nygard. Of course, she also added her assortment of Cartier jewelry, including the diamond-paved LOVE bracelet that retails for $44,300.
Going all out for the wedding day
TV personality Christina Hall might wear some expensive outfits on her HGTV shows, but they pale in comparison to the hefty price tag of her stunning wedding day ensemble. In September 2022, the "Christina in the Country" star held an intimate Maui wedding ceremony after tying the knot with Joshua Hall in April of the same year. When Christina wed Ant Anstead in December 2018, the realtor donned a lacy, mermaid-style wedding gown from Ines Di Santo, but she opted for something floral and sheer for her beachside ceremony with Hall.
The HGTV star didn't name the brand of her wedding dress when she shared celebratory photos on social media, but it appears that she wore Galia Lahav's "Maya" gown. The stunning garment features a subtle mermaid-style silhouette with a tulle train and an embroidered floral design over sheer fabric. The dress itself is listed at a starting price of $10,800, but Christina obviously paired the item with her extravagant engagement ring. The custom-made piece of jewelry, which is a 5-carat ring featuring a radiant-cut diamond, is estimated by Life & Style to be priced between $50,000 and $75,000. Overall, Christina's wedding day look ranks as both one of her most breathtaking and most expensive looks.