The Most Expensive Outfits Christina Hall Has Ever Worn

Some of the most popular HGTV stars live extremely lavish lives, with former "Flip or Flop" star Christina Hall's television wealth shining through her pricey ensembles. Hall, who is a mother of three, has garnered a reputation for her stylish and mom-friendly fashion, with her daughter Taylor even raiding her closet in an episode of "Christina on the Coast." "Part of me is like, it's a compliment because I never would've taken clothes from my mom at your age," she told her daughter during the episode. "But at the same time, I promise we will find you replicas of what you're wearing that are off-brand" (via People).

While some of these fits might seem simple at first glance, it turns out that they're deceptively expensive, with the HGTV star often donning luxury brands. Other than this, the California native has worn some eye-catching outfits to special events and premieres, leading to some of Hall's best looks yet. If there's one thing Christina Hall's fits have in common, it's their exorbitant price tags.