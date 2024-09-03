Inside Tim Walz's Complicated Relationship With His Trump-Supporter Brother Jeff

As the 2024 presidential race heats up, Jeff Walz is making it clear that he doesn't plan on casting a vote for his brother come November. According to The New York Post, Jeff took to Facebook on August 30 to speak openly about his take on Tim Walz running for Vice President. "The stories I could tell," Jeff wrote of his younger brother, calling him, "Not the type of character you want making decisions about your future." Jeff declared, "I'm 100% opposed to all his ideology."

Advertisement

Some Facebook users clearly considered Jeff's input important, with one writing, "Help MAGA. Get on stage with President Trump and endorse him." In response, Jeff wrote, "I've thought long and hard about doing something like that! I'm torn between that and just keeping my family out of it." He also told the New York Post that he would not be participating in any interviews. It's clear that Jeff has a desire to speak out against his brother's political aspirations, but strives to maintain his anonymity.

Donald Trump and his campaign often seem to attempt to paint the second-time presidential candidate as a family man: a title that clearly comes naturally to Tim. Consequently, it wouldn't be surprising if the Trump campaign pursues Jeff in an attempt to make the Walz family rift more apparent to voters.

Advertisement