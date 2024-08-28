Meet Tim Walz's Kids, Hope And Gus

On July 21, 2024, President Joe Biden confirmed on that he would not be seeking a second term. Biden then endorsed Vice President Kamala Harris, and she soon accepted the Democratic nomination for president in the 2024 election. Harris, in turn, named Minnesota Governor Tim Walz as her VP pick.

Before Harris announced that he would be her running mate, Tim wasn't exactly a household name outside of Minnesota. But now, people across the country — and the world — know about the past moves he's made while in office, which range from protecting women's abortion rights to tightening gun control. What's more, people far and wide now know a little more about Tim Walz's family. After meeting in a shared classroom in Nebraska, Tim tied the knot with his wife Gwen Walz in 1994. From there, the two continued to build a life together in Minnesota. They became parents to daughter Hope Walz in 2001. They welcomed their second child, son Gus Walz, five years later.

The Walz kids may be all grown up, but that doesn't mean they are too old for messing with their dad on live TV. At the 2024 DNC, Hope and Gus gave Tim bunny ears while he was in the middle of an interview. Evidently, their dad got a kick out of it. The VP nominee shared a clip of the moment on X, formerly known as Twitter, and wrote, "My kids keep me humble." Here's what else we know about Hope and Gus Walz.

