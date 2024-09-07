The Tragic Story Of Barack & Michelle Obama's Personal Chef, Tafari Campbell

While Barack and Michelle Obama wanted to ensure their daughters Sasha and Malia grew up as "normal" as possible, one way that they extended the perks of the White House into their everyday lives after Barack was no longer president was by hiring their own personal chef. They went with White House sous chef Tafari Campbell. However, Campbell's life ended six years after Obama left office after a paddleboarding outing went tragically wrong. On the evening of July 23, 2023, Campbell was paddling out on the water near Barack and Michelle's Martha's Vineyard estate, and he was seen going under the water and not coming back up, which triggered a large, hours-long search.

Advertisement

Sadly, it turned out to be a recovery operation and not a rescue one. In an update at the time from the Massachusetts State Police, his body was recovered on July 24, 2023. They also noted that Barack and Michelle weren't at their house when Campbell drowned.