Mariah Carey Can't Escape Plastic Surgery Rumors
Mariah Carey's stunning transformation has inspired a great deal of speculation regarding her alleged plastic surgery habits throughout her career. Like back in the early aughts, when it was widely assumed that the "Fantasy" hitmaker had undergone breast augmentation surgery after Carey showcased a more voluptuous figure right around the release of her infamous movie "Glitter." Even Carey's friend, former "The Talk" co-host Sharon Osbourne, joined the chorus by declaring that she had "the best booby job I've ever seen" while introducing the iconic singer at the 2003 American Music Awards (via YouTube).
Thankfully, Carey wasn't offended, reportedly confirming, "I think she's fabulous and hilarious," in response (via the Mariah Carey Archives). She added, "I didn't hear it, but when they asked me about it outside I just started to laugh." The "Honey" hitmaker also quipped, "I suppose it must have been the best boob job in the world if I didn't even remember it. I'm going to send her one of my push-up bras so she can have it too." Meanwhile, a spokeswoman for Carey suggested that fans might have simply got used to seeing her dressed more conservatively during the singer's marriage to music exec Tommy Mottola in the 1990s, hence the change.
However, that wasn't the only cosmetic surgery related allegation thrown at Carey. The A-lister has also faced several claims of having undergone other procedures including filler, liposuction and gastric sleeve surgery. And, according to certain reports, she's been particularly strategic at hiding them, too.
Mariah Carey was accused of using her assistant's credit card to pay for her cosmetic procedures
In more recent years, Mariah Carey was hit with renewed plastic surgery rumors after her former assistant, Lianna "Azarian" Shakhnazaryan alleged that she secretly went under the needle in a 2019 lawsuit. Citing court documents, the Daily Mail reported that the ex-employee accused the singer of using her American Express card to cover Carey's cosmetic procedures and shopping splurges during her time working for the superstar from 2015 to 2017. These involved filler injections, body sculpting treatments, and ultrasound procedures worth a staggering $32,700, which were conducted on Carey's buttocks, inner thighs, upper bra bulge, neck, and jawline.
While the "Heartbreaker" hitmaker did not respond to these claims, reports indicate that Carey also filed legal action against her former assistant for disclosing "non-public information about [her] personal, medical, and professional affairs to the press," according to legal documents obtained by The Blast (via HotNewHipHop). Notably, prior to this, Carey made waves after Page Six revealed in 2017 that she had undergone gastric sleeve surgery due to the influx of negative comments about her body.
As a source explained, "Mariah has always been proud of her curves, but [...] [when] she went on tour with Lionel Richie, she noticed it became harder to dance, and she was getting a lot more criticism online from body-shamers." They also confirmed that the surgery was a success: "Mariah underwent the procedure about a month ago, and she is already seeing some good results, and she feels a lot better."
The A-lister has consistently denied having plastic surgery
Mariah Carey fired back at claims that she underwent extensive plastic surgery to achieve her toned figure and maintain her youthful looks. Speaking in 2008, the undisputed, and self-appointed, Queen of Christmas credited her impressive transformation to consistent exercise and a healthy diet while addressing the rumors surrounding her changing appearance, per Digital Spy. Due to her alleged gastric sleeve surgery, the "Always Be My Baby" hitmaker reportedly lost some 20 pounds in a matter of months. "It makes me upset that people think I've had surgery, 'cause let's discuss how annoying the dieting process was," Carey stressed, noting, "My girls will eat really good fried food, and I also love sweet plantain and rice and peas, but I can't eat it! If I eat it, it's small!"
During a chat with Us Weekly the following month, the singer disclosed that she worked with a personal trainer to help her get back into shape after realizing that she had put on some weight during her 2006 "Adventures of Mimi" tour. According to Carey, it was her friend, the late Vogue editor Andre Leon Talley, who sat her down and told her that she needed to get healthy. She was glad of his frankness too, remarking, "It makes me feel like I've accomplished something," (via The Mariah Network), adding, "I feel really good."