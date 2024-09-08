Mariah Carey Can't Escape Plastic Surgery Rumors

Mariah Carey's stunning transformation has inspired a great deal of speculation regarding her alleged plastic surgery habits throughout her career. Like back in the early aughts, when it was widely assumed that the "Fantasy" hitmaker had undergone breast augmentation surgery after Carey showcased a more voluptuous figure right around the release of her infamous movie "Glitter." Even Carey's friend, former "The Talk" co-host Sharon Osbourne, joined the chorus by declaring that she had "the best booby job I've ever seen" while introducing the iconic singer at the 2003 American Music Awards (via YouTube).

Advertisement

Thankfully, Carey wasn't offended, reportedly confirming, "I think she's fabulous and hilarious," in response (via the Mariah Carey Archives). She added, "I didn't hear it, but when they asked me about it outside I just started to laugh." The "Honey" hitmaker also quipped, "I suppose it must have been the best boob job in the world if I didn't even remember it. I'm going to send her one of my push-up bras so she can have it too." Meanwhile, a spokeswoman for Carey suggested that fans might have simply got used to seeing her dressed more conservatively during the singer's marriage to music exec Tommy Mottola in the 1990s, hence the change.

However, that wasn't the only cosmetic surgery related allegation thrown at Carey. The A-lister has also faced several claims of having undergone other procedures including filler, liposuction and gastric sleeve surgery. And, according to certain reports, she's been particularly strategic at hiding them, too.

Advertisement