Inside Ariana Grande's Relationship With Her Grandmother

Ariana Grande is one of the few pop stars who shares a super close relationship with one of her biggest supporters. Of course, in the "Victorious" alum's case, her biggest fan just so happens to be Ariana's maternal grandmother, Marjorie Grande, who is lovingly called "Nonna." During a 2014 appearance on "Today," the proud grandmother shared that she always knew Ariana would completely evolve into a star someday. So, she encouraged her to audition for a role in a Florida-based production of "Annie," and Ariana ended up nabbing the lead. After achieving worldwide fame, she didn't forget that Marjorie nudged her in the right direction, bringing her along as her date to several awards shows and even giving her a shoutout onstage at the 2015 AMAs.

Advertisement

Marjorie, who turns 99 in 2024, was also notably the sole featured artist on her seventh album, "Eternal Sunshine." Ariana's beloved Nonna earned herself a credit on the closing track "Ordinary Things" for a recording of her sweetly describing a hallmark sign of a healthy relationship: "Never go to bed without kissin' goodnight / That's the worst thing to do / Don't ever ever ever do that / And if you can't, and if you don't feel comfortable doing it / You're in the wrong place." Speaking to Zane Lowe for Apple Music, the Grammy winner admitted that she was unsure how to tie the album together in the final song, and then Ariana heard an audio message that Nonna was sharing with a friend. She knew almost instantly it would be perfect.

Advertisement