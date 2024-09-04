Trump's Hypocritical Claim About Hillary Clinton Is A New Low For His Notorious Ego

In May 2024, Former President Donald Trump was found guilty in his hush money fraud trial, making him the first ex-commander-in-chief to also be a felon. Trump summed up his feelings on the guilty verdict by throwing the words "rigged" and "disgrace" around. As of this writing, he is set to be sentenced on September 18, 2024, although the Supreme Court's immunity ruling from July 2024 may affect Judge Juan Merchan's decision on whether to move forward with sentencing or not (he's expected to make an announcement two days beforehand, on September 16).

Advertisement

Despite his felon status and possible future sentencing, Trump's ego never takes a vacation day. In an interview on the "Lex Fridman Podcast," the controversial politician made a shockingly hypocritical claim about Hillary Clinton, whom he memorably faced off against during the 2016 election. Fridman asked about the power Trump will wield as president if re-elected, wondering, "Is there any threat of it corrupting how you see the world?" to which he responded, "No, I don't think so. Look, I've been there for four years. I could've done a big number on Hillary Clinton."

Trump continued, "I thought it looked terrible to take the president's wife and put her in prison." The former "Apprentice" host went on to ramble incoherently about how fortunate Clinton was that Trump didn't give in to peer pressure and have her arrested. The irony here is that unlike her former opponent, Clinton has never been convicted of a crime.

Advertisement