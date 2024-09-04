Trump's Hypocritical Claim About Hillary Clinton Is A New Low For His Notorious Ego
In May 2024, Former President Donald Trump was found guilty in his hush money fraud trial, making him the first ex-commander-in-chief to also be a felon. Trump summed up his feelings on the guilty verdict by throwing the words "rigged" and "disgrace" around. As of this writing, he is set to be sentenced on September 18, 2024, although the Supreme Court's immunity ruling from July 2024 may affect Judge Juan Merchan's decision on whether to move forward with sentencing or not (he's expected to make an announcement two days beforehand, on September 16).
Despite his felon status and possible future sentencing, Trump's ego never takes a vacation day. In an interview on the "Lex Fridman Podcast," the controversial politician made a shockingly hypocritical claim about Hillary Clinton, whom he memorably faced off against during the 2016 election. Fridman asked about the power Trump will wield as president if re-elected, wondering, "Is there any threat of it corrupting how you see the world?" to which he responded, "No, I don't think so. Look, I've been there for four years. I could've done a big number on Hillary Clinton."
Trump continued, "I thought it looked terrible to take the president's wife and put her in prison." The former "Apprentice" host went on to ramble incoherently about how fortunate Clinton was that Trump didn't give in to peer pressure and have her arrested. The irony here is that unlike her former opponent, Clinton has never been convicted of a crime.
Hillary Clinton wasn't charged in a case related to classified information
Donald Trump has held tightly onto the idea that Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton somehow got away with a crime, based on an investigation regarding her using her private email server for both personal and government business, including sending messages containing classified information. However, she was notably not charged with anything. Clinton was decried as "extremely careless" by then-FBI Director James Comey in 2016, but as he also acknowledged at the time, "Our judgment is that no reasonable prosecutor would bring such a case," (via CNN).
In June 2023, Trump was indicted for taking and not returning hundreds of classified documents following the end of his presidential tenure. During a fundraiser that very same month he argued, "Hillary Clinton broke the law, and she didn't get indicted," before implying that the former presidential candidate got special treatment from the intelligence agencies. But CNN quickly proved his rather dubious assertion false. Andrew McCabe, who was the deputy director of the FBI and worked the Clinton investigation, discussed the differences between the two cases.
Regarding Clinton's private emails, McCabe opined, "Should it have happened? No. But what we didn't have was evidence that Hillary Clinton had intentionally exchanged or withheld classified information." Likewise, among the thousands of email threads that were inspected, only 52 mentioned content "that was later deemed to be classified." Meanwhile, Trump's classified documents case was dismissed in July 2024, with the dismissal almost immediately appealed the following month. No matter what happens with it, Clinton gave a snarky response after Trump was found guilty in his hush money trial that seemed to suggest she was feeling very vindicated.